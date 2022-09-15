ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

WLFI.com

Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Search is on in Howard County for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges. Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible tattoos. If you see him, do […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
City
Frankfort, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Frankfort, IN
Government
WLFI.com

UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire

GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
CASS COUNTY, IN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
WHAS 11

Indiana officers seize shipments laced with 28 pounds of ketamine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple shipments laced with $200,000 worth of ketamine. On Sept. 10, officers at the Indianapolis port inspected two shipments from the same shipper in Madrid, Spain, containing shirts inside gift boxes. A further inspection revealed 28 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride concealed between the cardboard of nine gift boxes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pictures show impact of plane crash at Delphi airport

DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived. The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that results in a fire at the Delphi Airport. The airport is located on West Division Line Road.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
FRANKFORT, IN

