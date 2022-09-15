DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived. The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that results in a fire at the Delphi Airport. The airport is located on West Division Line Road.

DELPHI, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO