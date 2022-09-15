Read full article on original website
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
WLFI.com
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
Search is on in Howard County for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges. Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible tattoos. If you see him, do […]
Parents, students concerned after alleged attack on Warren Central student
Students and parents are upset and concerned after a Warren Central Student says she was badly beaten by her classmates.
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
WLFI.com
BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Fox 59
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
WLFI.com
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
WHAS 11
Indiana officers seize shipments laced with 28 pounds of ketamine
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple shipments laced with $200,000 worth of ketamine. On Sept. 10, officers at the Indianapolis port inspected two shipments from the same shipper in Madrid, Spain, containing shirts inside gift boxes. A further inspection revealed 28 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride concealed between the cardboard of nine gift boxes.
$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
IMPD officers, who turned in sergeant for kicking handcuffed man in the face, sue city for alleged retaliation
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers are suing the department for retaliation after reporting their sergeant for alleged excessive force against a handcuffed man. The two officers were working as officers with IMPD on Sept. 24, 2021, when they were called to assist with apprehending Jermaine Vaughn, who was homeless, on Monument Circle.
Court docs: Kokomo officer broke man’s nose in road rage fight, told colleague ‘no one could know about this’
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter. […]
cbs4indy.com
Pictures show impact of plane crash at Delphi airport
DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived. The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that results in a fire at the Delphi Airport. The airport is located on West Division Line Road.
Life of woman fatally shot at daycare honored during vigil
The family, friends and Co-workers of Krystal Walton came together on Sunday evening to honor her life.
wrtv.com
Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from Johnson Co. man's truck, sheriff says similar thefts are on the rise
GREENWOOD — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they are noticing a rise in car break-ins. Over the last 30 days, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burges says his department has had an increase in the number of car break-in and theft reports, especially in the Franklin and Whiteland areas.
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
