14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
Saddleback BBQ with New Options at MSU Football and Basketball Games
It's time for real barbeque lovers to enjoy great food, courtesy of Saddleback BBQ. It's a new option for MSU fans this fall at Spartan Stadium and at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. When it comes to green and white sporting events in East Lansing,, nothing makes it better...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio
There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
It’s the Final Season for One of Lansing’s Superior Corn Mazes
20 years of dreams and hard work come to an end. That's what Bestmaze Corn Maze owner Mark Benjamin told me when I spoke with him on the phone regarding the sad news that 2022 will be Bestmaze Corn Maze's final season. You can find them at 3803 Noble Rd. in Williamston for one last hurrah.
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Double Decker Tour Bus Will Feature New Taco Shop
Who comes up with these brilliant ideas? This time around, it's Aaron and Miriam Orr who are officially the co-owners of 1923, which is a restaurant on wheels inside a double decker tour bus. And yes, we're talking about a double decker English tour bus. The ones we see in...
McDonald’s Brings Back the Cheese Danish from the ’80s Menu
Guess what's coming back to McDonald's for a limited time starting September 14 at participating restaurants? The one and only "Cheese Danish." I used to order a Cheese Danish from McDonald's quite often back in the '80s. It's so delicious and only at McDonald's restaurants for a short time. According...
Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber
It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
