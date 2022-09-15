ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday

Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Double Decker Tour Bus Will Feature New Taco Shop

Who comes up with these brilliant ideas? This time around, it's Aaron and Miriam Orr who are officially the co-owners of 1923, which is a restaurant on wheels inside a double decker tour bus. And yes, we're talking about a double decker English tour bus. The ones we see in...
McDonald's Brings Back the Cheese Danish from the '80s Menu

Guess what's coming back to McDonald's for a limited time starting September 14 at participating restaurants? The one and only "Cheese Danish." I used to order a Cheese Danish from McDonald's quite often back in the '80s. It's so delicious and only at McDonald's restaurants for a short time. According...
Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber

It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
