Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals take on the Reds in first of 5-game series

 3 days ago

Cincinnati Reds (56-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-59, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (0-3, 9.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-11, 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -283, Reds +231; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a five-game series.

St. Louis is 84-59 overall and 48-25 at home. The Cardinals have a 57-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 56-86 record overall and a 27-43 record on the road. The Reds are 41-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 9-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 36 doubles and 35 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 13-for-33 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .393. Aristides Aquino is 11-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (head), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Yanks' Judge hits 58th, 59th homers, 2 shy of Maris' AL mark

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, moving within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. The two homers against Milwaukee totaled 857 feet. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge had four hits and four RBIs. He leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His two-run double in the ninth raised his batting average to .3162, third behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164. Judge hit his first of the day on a sinker from Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive left the bat at 112 mph.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Angels win 3rd in row over Mariners, 5-1 behind Rengifo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday. Seeking their first playoff appearance since 2001, the longest drought in the major leagues, the Mariners (80-64) saw their lead for the third and final AL wild card berth cut to four games over Baltimore (76-69). Toronto (83-64) and Tampa Bay (82-64) hold the first two wild card spots. Los Angeles won the season series from Seattle 10-8. The teams play again Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Joe, Grichuk lead Rockies over Cubs 4-3 for rare road win

CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Staked to an early four-run lead, Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9. “It helps you settle in,” Feltner said of the early advantage. “Our offense did a great job of working the other pitcher and that was really great. I was ahead of a lot of hitters and that helped.” Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona. It also closed out a 3-2 trip against the White Sox and Cubs for its first winning road trip since June 7-12.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

DeGrom fans 13 over 5 innings, Mets sweep Pirates

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 13 — the most for a Mets pitcher who threw five innings or fewer— but didn’t factor into the decision Sunday when the NL East leaders beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 to complete a four-game sweep. Mets pitchers tied a big league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, and New York remained one game ahead of Atlanta. New York can clinch its first playoff berth since 2016 with a win at Milwaukee on Monday night. Oneil Cruz’s three-run homer in the sixth chased deGrom and created a tie that remained intact until the Mets scored four in the eighth. Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, who singled off Robert Stephenson (2-2). With Brandon Nimmo at the plate, Gore stole second after three throws to first by Manny Bañuelos, who went to a slide step upon his first pitch to Nimmo, then took third when catcher Jason Delay’s throw sailed into center.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series. Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly. Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw. Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's

HOUSTON (AP) — Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball’s top pitchers in his fifth season. “It is a lot of calm, a lot of confidence and a lot of maturity from him,” Maldonado said. “He knows what he can do good. Listening more and taking pride in the work, less emotional on the mound. So I’ve seen a lot of stuff going into (his growth).” Valdez set a major league record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Maldonado had four RBIs apiece in the Astros’ 11-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Alvarez, who ranks second in the AL with 37 homers, drove in three runs with a double in Houston’s five-run third inning. He tacked on an RBI double in the sixth.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Braves' Albies leaves game with fractured pinky finger

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday night’s game with a fractured right pinky finger just two games after returning from a broken left foot that sidelined him for 81 games. Albies appeared to be injured as he slid head-first safely into second base on a fly ball in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Vaughn Grissom. A fractured finger could keep him out for several weeks. Albies, a two-time All-Star, went 1 for 1 and scored two runs Saturday and went 1 for 4 with a two-run double in Friday’s win over Philadelphia. Albies received a standing ovation before his first at-bat Friday.
MLB
The Associated Press

Giants 2-0 for 1st time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Brian Daboll as their coach, the New York Giants are doing something they haven’t done for more than five years: They’re finding ways to win consistently. Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play, and the Giants ignored being booed off the field at halftime and beat the Carolina Panthers 19-16 on Sunday. New York improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss. “Whether you score a lot or not, it’s important to figure out ways to win games,” Daboll said. “You can win a game a variety of ways, and also lose it a lot of ways. Again, the object of the game is to have one more point and to give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Stafford, Rams hold off Falcons for 31-27 victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Ramsey intercepted a potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the end zone and the Los Angeles Rams held off a second-half rally attempt by the Atlanta Falcons for a 31-27 victory Sunday. Cooper Kupp had two TD catches for the defending Super Bowl champions, who bounced back from a disappointing defeat against the Buffalo Bills in their season opener. Atlanta — which has started 0-2 for the third straight year — trailed 28-3 early in the third quarter before mounting a comeback. Troy Anderson blocked a punt that Lorenzo Carter returned 26 yards for a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion pass from Marcus Mariota to Drake London brought the Falcons within 31-25 with 5:06 remaining.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

