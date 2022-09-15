Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
One Item United Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Her Funeral
The funeral arrangement that lay atop the casket of Queen Elizabeth II contained flowers from her wedding bouquet on the day of her nuptials to Prince Philip.
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle
One of Queen Elizabeth's favorite riding ponies, Carlton Lima Emma, was at Windsor Castle to say goodbye to the late monarch A loyal horse was among the countless mourners watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession make its 25-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle on Monday. The late monarch's beloved fell pony Carlton Lima Emma, whom the Queen rode into her nineties, stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle as Her Majesty's coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel, where the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband,...
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Expect These 5 Things at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 is expected to have a nationwide silence, mourning veils, pearls, and more.
King Charles And Prince William Surprise Mourners Queueing To See The Queen's Coffin
King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, made a surprise visit to greet mourners who are queueing. Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall on Saturday. Prince William shook hands and greeted people who had been queuing overnight to pay their respects to his grandmother. He told mourners, “Thank you. It means an awful lot.”
Moment Buckingham Palace workers attached easel announcing death of Queen Elizabeth
Two Buckingham Palace aides appeared to be nervous as they fixed an easel display, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the gates of the palace.The pair carried out the traditional task in front of the large crowd that had gathered around the palace, with millions more watching on TV around the world.An official easel was also placed outside Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.Britain will observe an official royal mourning period until one week after Elizabeth II’s funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
Queen Elizabeth has returned to London. The late monarch's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, after being flown into RAF Northolt from Scotland, where the Queen "peacefully" died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle on September 8. Her daughter Princess Anne traveled with the casket, which reached the royal residence around 8 p.m. local time.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host World Leaders at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Over 2,000 people from around the world are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders gathered in London ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth. Heads of state and official overseas guests attended the event on Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace, which marked the first time Charles and Camilla met many of the world's most powerful players since becoming King and Queen Consort. King Charles and Queen Camilla began...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
Why Windsor Castle, where the queen will be buried, is an important place for the royals
The site of the final resting place for Queen Elizabeth II is one she always thought of as home. The queen's coffin was showered with roses from well-wishers as it was transported in a hearse to Windsor Castle on Monday, where a funeral service was held for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed. Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at...
Queen's pain at mourning beloved Prince Philip in public: Her Majesty told Archbishop of York of her struggle to say goodbye to her husband
Queen Elizabeth said it 'wasn't easy' to grieve her beloved husband Prince Philip so publicly, the former Archbishop of York has revealed. In a 'wonderful' letter written just four weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh's death last year, the Queen thanked Dr John Sentamu for his flowers and prayers. But...
King Charles III Declares 'Royal Mourning' Period After Queen Elizabeth II's Death: What's Next
King Charles III has outlined to the British people and the world what the next steps are following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96 on Thursday. On Friday, Buckingham Palace shared an official release from His Majesty noting that the king has declared a "period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's funeral."
Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
Queen's funeral: People gather at Sandringham to pay their respects
As millions watched the Queen's state funeral from the comfort of their homes, others felt the need to visit Sandringham and view the mass of floral tributes that have been laid by thousands of well-wishers. The BBC spoke to some of the hundreds of people paying their respects at the Royal estate.
