Slipped Disc
Tragic death of opera video artist, 50
The performing arts world has been shocked by the sudden death of Torge Møller, maker of on-stage videos for opera and theatre. With his Fettfilms partner Momme Hinrichs, Torge Møller designed video inserts for productions in Bonn, Berlin, Dresden, Vienna, Paris, Florence, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Bonn Opera called him ‘one of the world’s most sought-after theatre video artists’.
Slipped Disc
Best news: Herbert Blomstedt is back
We hear from the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra that Herbert Blomstedt has arrived for rehearsals of Honegger’s third symphony and Brahms fourth for concert on Wednesday and Thursday. Blomstedt, who is 95, has been out of action since suffering a fall in June. After Stockholm, he heads on to...
Slipped Disc
Two new works to be heard in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
The Master of the Queen’s Musick Judith Weir and the leading Scottish composer James MacMillan have written new works for today’s great occasion. Judith Weir says: ‘“For this funeral service, Westminster Abbey requested that I set to music the first seven verses of Psalm 42, “Like as the hart desireth the water-brooks: so longeth my soul after thee, O God”. The words and music speak at first of the soul’s great sadness and thirst for God’s reassurance;
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann: Peter Grimes is a sadly misunderstood man
From an interview with BR in Munich, where Kaufmann is reprising his latest title role:. I feel so sorry for him. I don’t think he’s a real killer. Today you would say: autistic or Asperger’s or whatever. Modern expressions for the fact that in this place where he is arrested, he is simply being crushed by the many, many intrigues that are being spun. And of course it’s tragic that the first boy dies of thirst in a storm because they somehow drift too far and can’t find their way home.
Slipped Disc
Death of revered Juilliard bassist, 77
The death is being mourned of Wolfgang Güttler, long-serving principal double bass of the SWR SWR Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg and a regular masterclass teacher at Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music. Born in Kronstadt, Romania, of German and Romanian parents, he started out in the the Cluj...
Slipped Disc
Sudden death of leading English musician, 51
Mourning has stretched across the folk, rock and classical worlds for Paul Sartin, oboist and violinist of the Bellowhead band, who died suddenly at 51. He collapsed shortly before taking the stage. Paul Sartin recently participated in a Vaughan Williams documentary for Radio 4’s Front Row.
