Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
Wheat Scoop: Kansas wheat farmers share keys to success
The single-largest research investment by Kansas wheat farmers came to life almost ten years ago when the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center opened its doors. Since that time, the center has set a standard of excellence for wheat research and worked to meet the specific needs of Kansas wheat growers. In recognition of the upcoming decade milestone, the Kansas Wheat Commission embarked on a statewide effort to gather Kansas wheat farmer feedback on the future — positioning the commission to continue finding innovative solutions to position wheat growers for success.
🏈 Chiefs rally past Chargers in early AFC West showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers, two of the league's best teams led by two of the game's bright young quarterbacks, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick who a few years ago was working alongside his mother in a Wendy's restaurant stole the show.
Grassland restoration in NW Kansas the focus of new documentary
'The Wallace Project' set to premiere at Kansas City Film Festival. The Provenance Co., Lawrence, on Sept. 24 will premiere a short documentary about their grassland regeneration project at the Kansas City Underground Film Festival. The film, titled "The Wallace Project," is short-listed for audience and jury awards. The film...
Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
NWS: Drought continues to worsen
Above average temperatures and below average rainfall has led to worsening drought across the region since June, most pronounced across the southeast quarter of Kansas.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
KRUG: Living Well Wednesday programs announced
Extension in Kansas introduced a new way of sharing educational programs during the pandemic. While we were not doing face-to-face presentations, people of all ages found webinars recorded by Extension Family and Consumer Sciences professionals from across the state to be an effective way to learn about a variety of topics.
Taiwan to buy 66 million bushels of wheat from Kan. farmers
TOPEKA – During a state visit from a Taiwanese delegation, officials from the east Asian country agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms.
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Audit: Two-thirds of $48.5M in broadband aid sent to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
Report: Kan. foster care complaints says workload 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt involved attempted kidnapping
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends
HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report
TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
Kansas State Fair carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
🎥 OPINION: Democrat rep from Hutch talks the 's-word'
Fears about socialism will take the stage in this year's election. Saturday’s raucous gubernatorial debate at the Kansas State Fair made one thing very clear: This election cycle Kansas Republicans - led by the sometimes conservative, sometimes moderate, sometimes sue-happy Kris Kobach-esque candidate Derek Schmidt - are going to make the election about Joe Biden, inflation, and the oldest and most reliable political boogeyman - Socialism.
Options receives state grant to support work with survivors
TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly this week announced nearly $6.5 million in state grants have been awarded to continue improving services for adult and child crime survivors. The funding comes from state general funds and will go toward nonprofits offering counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.
