Kansas State

Hays Post

Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas

Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Wheat Scoop: Kansas wheat farmers share keys to success

The single-largest research investment by Kansas wheat farmers came to life almost ten years ago when the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center opened its doors. Since that time, the center has set a standard of excellence for wheat research and worked to meet the specific needs of Kansas wheat growers. In recognition of the upcoming decade milestone, the Kansas Wheat Commission embarked on a statewide effort to gather Kansas wheat farmer feedback on the future — positioning the commission to continue finding innovative solutions to position wheat growers for success.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Grassland restoration in NW Kansas the focus of new documentary

'The Wallace Project' set to premiere at Kansas City Film Festival. The Provenance Co., Lawrence, on Sept. 24 will premiere a short documentary about their grassland regeneration project at the Kansas City Underground Film Festival. The film, titled "The Wallace Project," is short-listed for audience and jury awards. The film...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KRUG: Living Well Wednesday programs announced

Extension in Kansas introduced a new way of sharing educational programs during the pandemic. While we were not doing face-to-face presentations, people of all ages found webinars recorded by Extension Family and Consumer Sciences professionals from across the state to be an effective way to learn about a variety of topics.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Taiwan to buy 66 million bushels of wheat from Kan. farmers

TOPEKA – During a state visit from a Taiwanese delegation, officials from the east Asian country agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

Report: Kan. foster care complaints says workload 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt involved attempted kidnapping

WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends

HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report

TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hays Post

Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas

HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🎥 OPINION: Democrat rep from Hutch talks the 's-word'

Fears about socialism will take the stage in this year's election. Saturday’s raucous gubernatorial debate at the Kansas State Fair made one thing very clear: This election cycle Kansas Republicans - led by the sometimes conservative, sometimes moderate, sometimes sue-happy Kris Kobach-esque candidate Derek Schmidt - are going to make the election about Joe Biden, inflation, and the oldest and most reliable political boogeyman - Socialism.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Options receives state grant to support work with survivors

TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly this week announced nearly $6.5 million in state grants have been awarded to continue improving services for adult and child crime survivors. The funding comes from state general funds and will go toward nonprofits offering counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.
KANSAS STATE
