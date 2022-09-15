Werewolves, witches, and more ghouls of all shapes and sizes will be heading out to Houma for this year's Rougarou Fest. Taking place from October 21 to 23, Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival celebrating the rich cultural heritage and folklore that is found around the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. The festival is free to attend and will be located at 132 Library Dr., Houma, LA 70360. The grounds will be centered around the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, the Courtyard Marriott, the Terrebonne Parish Main Branch Library, and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.

