Acadia Music Fest Returns This Fall
Louisiana's biggest outdoor festival is back and this year, they're determined to make Acadia Music Fest better than ever!. Acadia Music Fest will take place on Saturday, October 29, on Percy Brown Road in Thibodaux. Their lineup is jam-packed with famous international, national, and local artists, including Ludacris, David Shaw, Dumpstaphunk, DJ Spin, Little John & The Dirty Clarks, Icarus Jones, LVVRS, and Reese & Payton. Guests can feast from multiple food trucks like Chick-Fil-A, La Carreta, The Jambalaya Shoppe, and Daiquiris & Company while dancing and singing to live music.
TV Show Clothing Sale Starts This Wednesday
Answer: Local and national TV shows and feature films, to the likes of Queen Sugar, Claws, and Interview with a Vampire. When they have leftover stock, instead of throwing it away, they donate to ricRACK's so they can turn it into funding for their community programs!. Join ricRACK for its...
The Festive Spirit Returns with NOLA Christmasfest
New Orleans' favorite celebration of the season of holiday cheer, NOLA Christmasfest, is coming back in late December 2022. NOLA Christmasfest will celebrate its 9th year of bringing Christmas-themed fun to the Big Easy from December 21 to 30. The festival will take place inside of the Morial Convention Center and will be presented by Coca-Cola.
Spooky Good Times Await at Rougarou Fest 2022
Werewolves, witches, and more ghouls of all shapes and sizes will be heading out to Houma for this year's Rougarou Fest. Taking place from October 21 to 23, Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival celebrating the rich cultural heritage and folklore that is found around the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. The festival is free to attend and will be located at 132 Library Dr., Houma, LA 70360. The grounds will be centered around the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, the Courtyard Marriott, the Terrebonne Parish Main Branch Library, and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.
