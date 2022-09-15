Read full article on original website
Related
Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms
Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
What Does the Name "Pinocchio" Mean in Italian? The Fairytale Has a Rich History in Italia
Unless you were forbidden from the likes of fun and magic as a child, then there's a good chance you've seen Disney's classic 1940 film Pinocchio. You know the gist of the story. When woodworker Geppetto wishes upon a falling star, desperate for his newly finished puppet to become a real-life boy, the Blue Fairy arrives to grant his wish — sort of. Turning puppet Pinocchio into a sentient being on strings, the fairy insists that Pinocchio will become a real, flesh boy if he proves himself to be brave, truthful (you know how his nose gets when he fibs), and unselfish. That's a lot to ask of someone who just gained the ability to speak.
Romain Gavras: ‘My dad fed me Tarkovsky from the age of seven’
Costa-Gavras’s children were his greatest production; weaned on the classics, schooled in the arthouse. The renowned Greek director forbade trash entertainment and would instead treat his offspring to the best of world cinema: Bergman and Kurosawa, masterpiece after masterpiece. Never mind that the kids were barely out of short trousers and struggled to read the subtitles that scrolled across the screen. In the end, no surprise, it became a borderline ordeal.
How the Theft of Leonardo’s ‘Mona Lisa’ Made It the Most Famous Painting in the World
One museum heist, or perhaps the publicity surrounding it, is credited with making a priceless masterpiece of a painting that had been celebrated by aficionados but virtually unknown to the public: the Mona Lisa. One August morning in 1911, three thieves who had hidden inside a closet in the Louvre overnight secreted the small Leonardo da Vinci out of the Paris museum and onto a train at the Quai d’Orsay (ironically now the site of another beloved museum). The Mona Lisa was considered so ordinary—relatively speaking, of course—that it took more than a day for anyone to notice the empty...
RELATED PEOPLE
Climate Activists Damage Rubens Painting’s Frame, British Museum Receives Chinese Jades, and More: Morning Links from August 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG BEQUEST. The British Museum in London revealed this week that it had received a large bequest of Chinese porcelains and jades from Sir Joseph Hotung, a member of a powerful Hong Kong family who died last year. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum’s board, told the Guardian that the bequest is “one of the most generous gifts we’ve ever received.” In it are a bounty of riches—namely, “246 jades, 15 very fine Yuan (1279–1368) and Ming dynasty (1368–1644) blue-and-white porcelains, and a dry lacquer head of a Bodhisattva,” per the Guardian. These objects are expected...
Slipped Disc
Netrebko attends opening of envelope
The marginal Austrian Music Theatre Awards returned last night, in Grafenegg. Anna Netrebko was awarded Best Female Leading Role as Lady Macbeth at Vienna State Opera. Its music director Philippe Jordan was awarded Best Musical Achievement. pictured: Netrebko between VSO director Bogdan Roscic and conductor Karl-Michael Ebner.
Slipped Disc
Aussie scoops major German prize
The young Australian clarinetist Oliver Shermacher has won both first prize and audience prize at the International Aeolus Competition for Wind Instruments in Düsseldorf. It’s worth 20,000 Euros and an open door to any orchestra audition in Europe.
Slipped Disc
Paris reups music director
The Romanian conductor Cristian Măcelaru has had his contract as directeur musical of the Orchestre National de France extended to 2027. He’s getting noticed in a competitive town for conductors – Dudamel at the Opéra, Klaus Mäkelä at the Orchestre de Paris, Mikko Franck at Radio France’s Orchestre philharmonique.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
Now Vienna Opera disfigures Mahler’s image
This is the Vienna Opera poster for ‘the opera Mahler never wrote’. The distortion of history is bad enough: Mahler made it very clear why he would never write an opera. But don’t confuse Vienna with facts. Or even with visual truths. Their poster image of Mahler...
Slipped Disc
French conductor gets second string
Debora Waldman, music director of the Orchestre national Avignon-Provence, has been given an extra bato. Starting now, she is also Associate Conductor of the Dijon Opera.
Slipped Disc
A podcast for young singers at the start of their journey
OperaVision’s new podcast series tracks singers on four young artist programmes at Oper Frankfurt, Palau de les Arts, the Rossini Opera Festival and Opera for Peace. Every month, podcaster Nina Brazier will push open doors at masterclasses, rehearsals and auditions. How do young singers survive the pressure?. Tonight visit...
Slipped Disc
Maria Callas: It was 45 years ago today
Maria Callas died in her Paris apartment of a heart attack on September 16, 1977. She was 53 years old and had retired from the opera stage a dozen years earlier. The greatest dramatic soprano of the 20th century had talked shortly before her death of writing an autobiography. Instead,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Ancient Coin Might Hold Clue to Church Coverup of Star Explosion Event
In 1054 residents of our planet were treated to an uncommon sight. A strange light exploded and lit up the sky. For no fewer than twenty-three days the explosion—caused by a star running out of fuel and blowing up—was visible in the sky. For several hundred nights after the event the supernova was still visible in the sky. Stargazers from around the globe commented on the extraordinary celestial event, but Europe fell strangely silent. As far as contemporary historians were concerned, it never happened. Some have speculated that it was deliberately erased from history for religious reasons. But perhaps some...
Buyer of Record-Setting Beeple Piece Commissions Olafur Eliasson NFT
Metakovan, the major collector who bought Beeple’s $69 million NFT Everydays: The First 5,000 Days (2021) at a Christie’s auction in 2021, has commissioned a NFT from Olafur Eliasson, the Art Newspaper reports. The piece, titled Your view matter (2022), is an augmented reality and virtual reality work. It’s a one-of-one NFT that belongs to Metakovan, whose real name is Vignesh Sundaresan, but it’s available to the public to view through the Acute Art app, which specializes in AR art. Eliasson has been working with AR and VR for six years, and he has also previously worked with Acute Art, which included his work...
SFGate
Family Animation ‘Yuku and the Himalayan Flower’ Sells Wide for New Europe (EXCLUSIVE)
Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales has closed a raft of deals on the animated feature film “Yuku and the Himalayan Flower,” from directors Rémi Durin and Arnaud Demuynck. The children’s animated feature, with graphics by Paul Jadoul, tells the story of Yuku, a little mouse who lives with her family in the basement of a castle and decides to embark on a quest to find the legendary Himalayan flower.
Ai Weiwei Wins $105,000 Praemium Imperiale, Philadelphia Museum of Art Workers Plan One-Day Strike, and More: Morning Links for September 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST UPDATES. It’s Friday! Why not enjoy a bevy of newly published artist profiles with a coffee or cocktail? The always incisive text artist Jenny Holzer is in Vogue, on the occasion of her current Hauser & Wirth show in New York. Jamie Diaz, a Mexican American trans woman who has been making radiant watercolors while incarcerated, is in NBC News , in conjunction with her exhibition at Daniel Cooney Fine Art in New York. The rules-flouting cartoonist R. Crumb is in T: The New York Times Magazine, and the polymath Linda Goode Bryant is in Harper’s Bazaar in advance of the Museum of Modern Art‘s survey...
Slipped Disc
Munich to Gergiev: Not a penny more
The Mayor of Munich has responded to media questions about compensation for Valery Gergiev, who was sacked as music director of the Munich Philharmonic for his staunch support of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Mayor Dieter Reiter said Gergiev ‘won’t get any money and (his dismissal) didn’t cost us a...
homedit.com
Art Nouveau Architecture: Understanding Its Defining Features and Style
Art Nouveau architecture flourished as a decorative building style between the 1890s to the early 1910s. It was prominent in Europe and the United States. Art Nouveau architecture is a style that is recognizable for its use of natural themes, stained glass, and its broad use of arches and curves.
BBC
Banksy exhibition tells story of anonymous artist, organisers say
An exhibition of "iconic artworks" will aim to show people how Banksy "became the most talked about artist in modern history", its organisers have said. The Art of Banksy, which opens in Salford in October, will show 145 works, including well-known pieces such as Girl with Balloon (2002). It will...
Thomas Houseago – WE with Nick Cave & Brad Pitt Exhibition opens an interesting cultural autumn in Tampere Finland
Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere Finland is proud to present Thomas Houseago’s first exhibition in the Nordic countries. Thomas Houseago is a world-renowned artist. In the Tampere exhibition, Houseago is presenting his own sculptures and paintings alongside a ceramic series by Nick Cave and sculptures by Brad Pitt. Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork pieces created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005685/en/ Sara Hildén Art...
Comments / 0