Read full article on original website
Related
Ranked: Top 25 Beers in New Hampshire According to Beer Advocate
My favorite three words. This is certainly a passion of mine and many others. People love local beer. Each area of the United States brews beers slightly differently. For example, New England IPA's are different from a West Coast IPA. West Coast Indian Pale Ales have been around for a...
Here’s What New Englanders Will Miss the Most About Summer
Well, friends, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer will officially come to an end next week. Yes, it's true that some of us won't miss this time of year. The heat can be too much, the bugs are a nuisance, and depending on how humid and muggy it gets, the gradual drop in temperature could actually be a relief for many as we enter the colder months.
Enter Your Medieval Era by Visiting These 6 Castles in New Hampshire & Massachusetts
We're not going to lie, these majestic places are so incredibly cool. You'd typically expect to find castles all over Europe, but did you know that we have several of them here in New Hampshire and Massachusetts? They may be replicas rather than authentic structures dating back to medieval times, but that doesn't change the fact that entering these spaces feels like taking a step back in time.
Mainers Are Divided On What’s Being Called a Portland ‘Uber Scam’
Uber (or Lyft, or any rideshare program really) has been a God send to us for years. Whether it's a ride to or from the airport for a flight out of the area, or just making sure you aren't getting behind the wheel after a night out (or a Happy Hour that turns into a few hours) -- it's super convenient and easy to open an app and get a ride.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
New Hampshire Ranks Among Most Expensive States for Household Bills
We all know that living in New England can be incredibly expensive. The housing market is crazy, and so many people are struggling as they wonder if they can afford to buy a house or even pay rent. When it comes to household bills, the Granite State also ranks pretty...
Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in New England on Craigslist
I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
This New England High School Just Missed the Top 25 Best US Schools List at No. 26
Parents, it's that time of year to apply to colleges for high school seniors. Does it really matter which school you attend for high school? Some say yes, because not all high schools are created equal. According to U.S.News & World Report, the magazine released rankings for public high schools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In 5 States it’s Illegal to Ride in Truck Campers and 2 Are in New England
It's camping season, and anyone who has a camper is excitedly getting prepped and ready so they can hit the open highways and byways to see the country or a favorite region, save on flying and hotels, and enjoy the freedom that campers offer. One of the most popular types...
Maine Listed as One of the Least Diverse States, Surprising Literally Nobody
The latest diversity report has come out, and it's not pretty for Maine and northern New England. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report of the most and least diverse states. Maine came in as the 49th most diverse state, just sneaking by last place, West Virginia...
Get Ready to Sing Along, CoComelon Live is Coming to Maine in November
If you're a parent to small children like I am, chances are pretty good that you can recite at least 500 CoComelon songs by heart. I know I can. Well, if your kid(s) absolutely love the heck out of JJ and company, you're in luck! It has just been announced that CoComelon LIVE will be coming to Maine in November.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?
These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State
I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine
People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
Destination Donut: Visit 16 of the Best Donut Places in New Hampshire
Are you someone who likes chocolate, and therefore goes for a chocolate glaze or frosted donut? Do you instead prefer regular glaze, or a delicious strawberry frosted? What about jelly or Boston cream? Do you turn your nose up at them, or any kind of donut with filling, for that matter?
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Is It Illegal To Flip Off A Cop in Maine?
Okay, sometimes we don't think before we do and this is one of those circumstances. Flipping anyone off is an insult and I don't think in any culture it is a term of endearment. But many people do it because they are unable to use their words. In my opinion,...
I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There
Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.
30 Under-the-Radar Breweries in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built to...
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine
What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0