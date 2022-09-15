D’Andre Swift looked like the RB1 that he was drafted as in Week 1, totaling 175 yards on 15 rushing attempts and three receptions while scoring one touchdown on the ground. However, the running back popped up on the injury report this week with an ankle injury that forced him to miss some practice time. When he’s on the field, there’s no doubt his upside is as high as any other running back with Detroit’s strong offensive line and his involvement in the passing game, but will he be able to suit up for Week 2 against the Commanders? Here’s what we know.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO