Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
The Rams fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons will collide at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. This will certainly have fantasy football implications for managers all over. Following a disappointing season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Falcons, who also lost in Week 1. Atlanta collapsed against the New Orleans Saints, 27-26.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
And just like that, Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is coming right up, beginning with an intriguing Thursday Night Football battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. But we’re not here to talk about that game. We’re gathered here to look for the best start ’em tight ends and for the best advice for which ones in the same position to sit in fantasy football. Let’s get into our list of Week 2 start ’em sit ’em tight ends.
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Get ready for Week 2 with Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2
The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
Will D’Andre Swift Play in Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)
D’Andre Swift looked like the RB1 that he was drafted as in Week 1, totaling 175 yards on 15 rushing attempts and three receptions while scoring one touchdown on the ground. However, the running back popped up on the injury report this week with an ankle injury that forced him to miss some practice time. When he’s on the field, there’s no doubt his upside is as high as any other running back with Detroit’s strong offensive line and his involvement in the passing game, but will he be able to suit up for Week 2 against the Commanders? Here’s what we know.
Ken Walker III (hernia) cleared to play Sunday
Ken Walker III (hernia) has been removed from the injury report and will be active for Sunday's game against the 49ers. (Gregg Bell on Twitter) Walker is on track to make his NFL debut this weekend. The 21-year-old will likely operate behind Rashaad Penny for the time being, making him a mid-to-low RB4 option in fantasy football.
Jameis Winston (back) limited in practice Thursday
Winston has logged limited practices in back-to-back days now. The Saints do not seem concerned that he will miss Week 2, so it is likely just a way of managing the injury early in the season. Winston will have an official injury designation Friday if he is unable to practice in full. If the injury does keep Winston out of their matchup with Tampa Bay, Andy Dalton would step in as the starter which would result in a slight downgrade of the fantasy options in the Saints' offense.
Alvin Kamara absent from Saints' Friday practice
According to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, Alvin Kamara was absent from New Orleans Saints practices again and will receive an official injury status later tonight. (Mike Triplett on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kamara was largely underwhelming on Sunday, but he has been out with a mysterious rib injury since Wednesday's limited...
Damien Williams (rib) placed on IR Saturday
The 30-year-old back was injured in Week 1 against the Saints. Williams was already ruled out for Sunday, so the move makes sense for the Falcons. The team elevated RB Caleb Huntley from their practice squad for Sunday. The Falcons will likely look to Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier to command the majority of touches out of the backfield.
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returns to practice Thursday
Fournette tallied 127 rushing yards on 21 attempts and caught both targets for 10 receiving yards in Week 1. It looks like the hamstring injury was minor and the 27-year-old should be fine to go in Week 2. Fournette ranks as the RB8 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
Justin Herbert (rib) diagnosed with cartilage fracture
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage on Thursday night versus the Chiefs, per head coach Brandon Staley. The talented signal-caller is day-to-day. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert missed just one snap during the contest, but he was in visible pain. Fortunately, the Chargers...
George Kittle (groin) did not practice Thursday
Kittle has still not been able to practice this week after missing week 1 due to this groin injury. It's looking unlikely that he will be able to play in week 2. Tyler Kroft would once again be the primary TE option in San Fransisco with Kittle out.
Rondale Moore (hamstring) unlikely to play Sunday
Moore has not practiced since suffering the hamstring injury in practice leading up to Week 1. The Cardinals are dealing with a thin wide receiver room with Moore and Andy Isabella injured and DeAndre Hopkins suspended. Greg Dortch is likely to see additional targets after posting 63 yards on seven receptions in Week 1. If Moore misses Week 2, Dortch, Marquise Brown, and Zach Ertz should soak up the majority of the targets Sunday.
Justin Herbert heads for X-rays following Week 2 loss
As initially reported by Charissa Thompson on Thursday Night Football, QB Justin Herbert will get X-rays on his ribs following the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. (Mark Maske on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The 24-year-old elite QB was repeatedly hit and sacked during the Thursday night Week 2 showdown against...
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 2, 2022 include Saquon Barkley
Many of the stars didn't disappoint in the league's opening week. Ja'Marr Chase, Davante Adams and Jonathan Taylor were all among the top three NFL DFS players at their respective positions, as was the case in 2021. There were also some Week 1 surprises, with the likes of D'Andre Swift and Carson Wentz having standout games for NFL DFS lineups. Pairing consistent players with low-cost, high-upside options will be key to having a successful Week 2 NFL DFS strategy. Jeff Wilson Jr. of the 49ers could be a value play for Week 2 NFL DFS lineups in the wake of Elijah Mitchell's knee injury. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Welcome to the Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes column. Each week I’ll be helping you get ahead of your league mates and stash players who have interesting matchups in the weeks ahead. The players in this column will be rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo leagues, giving you an excellent shot at sneaking in there and picking them up before your league mates turn their attention to them.
Patrick Mahomes leads team to victory Thursday
Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns en route to a prime-time win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns Thursday, which is a nice follow-up to his electric performance last week. He made a number of plays against against the Chargers, and he has proven that he is still among the leagues best, even without Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is a premier option at the position and and a must-start in every league.
