Public Health

The Atlantic

America Is a Rich Death Trap

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
Fox News

Christianity quickly diminishing in US, on pace to become minority religion in decades: study

A recently released study suggests the number of Christians in the United States is diminishing quickly and being replaced by those who do not identify with any religion. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published Tuesday found a surge of adults leaving Christianity to become atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." It predicted that if the number of Christians under 30 abandoning their faith accelerates beyond the current pace, adherents of the historically dominant religion of the U.S. could become a minority by 2045.
Andrei Tapalaga

After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2

Lucille Chalifoux hiding her face in shame after putting up her children for sale, Chicago, 1948Rare Historical Photos. The recession that the world is facing now is not near as bad as the previous one, especially the one after World War II when people were literally forced to sell their children. Although the United States did not face as much damage as other countries, it has spent a lot helping the allies and military investments. The economy got so out of balance that the people in the lower social class simply could not afford to have children. It was also the high unemployment rate that brought people to the brink of poverty. Many soldiers that came back from the war were not able to find work or support their families.
The Independent

US will no longer have Christian majority by 2070, study reveals

The United States remains home to more Christians than any other country in the world. By 2070, those demographics could see a shift and the religion that has long been the country’s majority denomination could become a minority, according to a new study.“If recent trends in religious switching continue, Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades,” to as little as a third, modellers from the Pew Research Center wrote in a new study released Tuesday.The projections, which used the country’s current religious composition as the jumping off point, were made by...
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Fox News

NPR laments ‘problem’ of Biden meeting with only White historians to discuss threats to democracy

President Biden’s meeting with historians over the summer was considered a "problem" Sunday by NPR’s Sandhya Dirks because they were all White. Dirks, who is NPR's national correspondent for race and identity, noted that less than one month before Biden’s political speech decrying "MAGA Republicans" as a threat to democracy, the president met with a group of historians to discuss the fate of democracy in the country. She also remarked how the "monochromatic makeup" of this group "raise[d] questions."
Fast Company

Christianity is shrinking in the U.S.

America’s trademark of “one nation under God” could use a rebrand in a few decades, as a steady number of people abandon Christianity. According to Pew Research, the number of Americans leaving Christianity behind for atheism, agnosticism, or identifying with “nothing in particular” has rapidly increased in the past 30 years.
CBS Sacramento

Less than 50% of Americans could identify as Christian within decades

Christianity has remained at the forefront of the nation's political and social conversations for centuries — but new research shows that could be changing. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published on Tuesday found that the large numbers of people in the U.S who practice Christianity are declining. The religion's demographic has been dwindling since the 1990s, the report said, as many adults transition to an identity of atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." In the early '90s, about 90% of people in the U.S. identified as Christians, the report said. In 2020, Christians accounted for...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Racism in America is real and here is the proof.

March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
CBS News

Christianity in the U.S. is quickly shrinking and may no longer be the majority religion within just a few decades, research finds

Christianity has remained at the forefront of the nation's political and social conversations for centuries — but new research shows that could be changing. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published on Tuesday found that the large numbers of people in the U.S who practice Christianity are declining. The religion's demographic has been dwindling since the 1990s, the report said, as many adults transition to an identity of atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular."
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Poorest Towns

The United States ranks firmly among the wealthiest countries in the world. Still, not all Americans share in the country’s prosperity. Compared to other wealthy nations, the U.S. has a high degree of income inequality, evidenced, in part, by the millions of Amerians suffering under conditions of abject poverty. (Here is a look at the […]
