America Is a Rich Death Trap
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
Christianity quickly diminishing in US, on pace to become minority religion in decades: study
Hundreds of Americans Will Die From COVID Today
Elon Musk thinks the population will collapse. Demographers say it's not happening
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, not for the first time, that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Climate change is a serious problem facing the planet and experts say it's difficult to compare problems.
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2
Lucille Chalifoux hiding her face in shame after putting up her children for sale, Chicago, 1948Rare Historical Photos. The recession that the world is facing now is not near as bad as the previous one, especially the one after World War II when people were literally forced to sell their children. Although the United States did not face as much damage as other countries, it has spent a lot helping the allies and military investments. The economy got so out of balance that the people in the lower social class simply could not afford to have children. It was also the high unemployment rate that brought people to the brink of poverty. Many soldiers that came back from the war were not able to find work or support their families.
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
US will no longer have Christian majority by 2070, study reveals
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
NPR laments ‘problem’ of Biden meeting with only White historians to discuss threats to democracy
President Biden’s meeting with historians over the summer was considered a "problem" Sunday by NPR’s Sandhya Dirks because they were all White. Dirks, who is NPR's national correspondent for race and identity, noted that less than one month before Biden’s political speech decrying "MAGA Republicans" as a threat to democracy, the president met with a group of historians to discuss the fate of democracy in the country. She also remarked how the "monochromatic makeup" of this group "raise[d] questions."
Fast Company
Christianity is shrinking in the U.S.
Steve Jobs' Wife Recalls Apple Co-Founder Spiritual Exploration In India: 'He Had A Very Sophisticated Notion...'
Late Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former design chief Jony Ive remembered Jobs’ legacy on Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, hours after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone. What Happened: Powell recollected...
Christianity may soon be a minority religion in the US
Less than 50% of Americans could identify as Christian within decades
More Americans smoke weed than cigarettes for 1st time ever
Habits are changing, and as marijuana becomes legal in more states, Americans are opting to smoke the devil’s lettuce instead of tobacco-filled cigarettes, according to a new survey.
Racism in America is real and here is the proof.
March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
Christianity in the U.S. is quickly shrinking and may no longer be the majority religion within just a few decades, research finds
Murder and intrigue at California's last great Gilded Age mansion
There are few homes in the world quite like Carolands.
America’s Poorest Towns
The United States ranks firmly among the wealthiest countries in the world. Still, not all Americans share in the country’s prosperity. Compared to other wealthy nations, the U.S. has a high degree of income inequality, evidenced, in part, by the millions of Amerians suffering under conditions of abject poverty. (Here is a look at the […]
