Bend, OR

Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Residents hostile to development on Crooked River Ranch

Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
CROOKED RIVER RANCH, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Little Dumpling Shop In Bend Oregon Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode

There’s a hidden gem in Bend Oregon where you can try delicious dumplings from around the world. Dump City Dumplings features Chinese steamed bun dumplings inspired by various cultures and bursting with flavor. This is one tasty stop you don’t want to miss when visiting Bend. Dump City...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
cascadebusnews.com

Sale of Private Residential Estate in Sisters — Highest Residential Real Estate Sale in Deschutes County in 15 Years

(Photo | Courtesy of NestBend Real Estate) RE/MAX Key Properties announces the historic sale of a luxury six-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga (NestBend Real Estate). The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
pnwag.net

ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
BEND, OR
oregonbusiness.com

How a Bend Broker is Adapting to Declining Housing Prices

After nearly a decade of increasing housing prices, high mortgage rates are pushing home prices down — putting buyers and sellers on more even footing. For Lynnea Miller, principal broker at Bend Premier Real Estate, declining home prices were nothing to be afraid of. A licensed broker for 22...
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 14

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 113. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford Expedition, operated by Ted Anderson (64) of Bend, left the roadway and rolled. Anderson was ejected from the Expedition. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

US 97 closed in both directions due to crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend

Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

BREAKING: Bust raids home in Madras

Ongoing investigation - Multi-agency raid has police staging across countyA raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ

Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all

Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
REDMOND, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Union member killed in Bend grocery shooting

Donald Ray Surrett Jr., a 66-year-old UFCW Local 555 member, was murdered Aug. 28 at the Bend, Oregon Safeway where he worked as a grocery clerk. At 7:04 p.m. Aug 28, the Bend Police responded to calls reporting an active shooter inside Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend.
Washington Examiner

Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
BEND, OR

