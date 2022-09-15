Read full article on original website
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
There’s a hidden gem in Bend Oregon where you can try delicious dumplings from around the world. Dump City Dumplings features Chinese steamed bun dumplings inspired by various cultures and bursting with flavor. This is one tasty stop you don’t want to miss when visiting Bend. Dump City...
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
(Photo | Courtesy of NestBend Real Estate) RE/MAX Key Properties announces the historic sale of a luxury six-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga (NestBend Real Estate). The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
A multiple-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for hours Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The post Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected appeared first on KTVZ.
After nearly a decade of increasing housing prices, high mortgage rates are pushing home prices down — putting buyers and sellers on more even footing. For Lynnea Miller, principal broker at Bend Premier Real Estate, declining home prices were nothing to be afraid of. A licensed broker for 22...
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 113. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford Expedition, operated by Ted Anderson (64) of Bend, left the roadway and rolled. Anderson was ejected from the Expedition. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
A 16-year-old Redmond teen was killed and four other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Saturday. The post Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
The air quality alert has been extended for Deschutes County until Friday at 1 pm. Our clouds will thicken Wednesday night, but we are not expecting rain. Lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s as winds become light and variable. Thursday will be a duplicate of Wednesday. The first...
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help in finding a California teenager reported missing after leaving a camp on China Hat Road south of Bend early Friday morning. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding a missing 64-year-old Bend-area man last known to be living off Highway 97 north of Bend. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help to find missing Bend-area man appeared first on KTVZ.
Ongoing investigation - Multi-agency raid has police staging across countyA raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
Donald Ray Surrett Jr., a 66-year-old UFCW Local 555 member, was murdered Aug. 28 at the Bend, Oregon Safeway where he worked as a grocery clerk. At 7:04 p.m. Aug 28, the Bend Police responded to calls reporting an active shooter inside Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend.
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
