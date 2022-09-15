Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
NHL
Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots
Flyers contributor Bill Meltzer takes a deep dive in to the latest episode of Beyond the Boards with Tony DeAngelo. Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
NHL
Daly talks 2022-23 NHL season outlook in Q&A
"I view that as kind of a jumping-off point for this season," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a wide-ranging interview at the NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena on Thursday. "People ask, 'Well, what are you looking for?' Just really continued growth. I mean, the game's never been in a better place than it is currently. We had record revenues last year in a year that was still impacted by COVID, so we're thinking the future's really bright, and it starts now."
NHL
Dan Cleary excited for 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City beginning Thursday, which will feature some of the NHL's brightest young prospects all competing in the same rink. Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said...
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
NHL
Keller healthy, expects to play in Coyotes' season opener
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Clayton Keller said he expects to be ready to play in the Arizona Coyotes' season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13, but the forward doesn't yet know if he will participate when training camp opens on Sept. 22. "We'll see. That's the goal right now,"...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
Yardbarker
Flyers sweep Rangers in 2022 rookie series
In prime position to sweep the rookie series, the Philadelphia Flyers battled the New York Rangers. Last night, the first of the rookie series went to overtime, where Tyson Foerster notched the game-winner. Olle Lycksell put the Flyers onto the scoreboard, tallying an equalizer. He joked postgame about the rink...
Yardbarker
Wisdom, Desnoyers ready for Flyers Friday clash vs Rangers
Hockey won’t return to the Wells Fargo Center or Madison Square Garden tonight. The PPL Center will host two clashes between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers rookie teams, starting tonight at 7p. Yesterday, Ian Laperriere hinted at some of the lineups in the pair of rookie contests...
Yardbarker
Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects
It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the lowest-ranked prospect pools in the NHL. The Penguins' prospects were recently ranked 30th in the NHL by the Athletic, and there aren’t many highlights among the youngsters. While all eyes are on Sam Poulin or Nathan Legare...
NHL
Winnipeggers invited to celebrate unveiling of Dale Hawerchuk statue
Statue unveil ceremony at 5:15 p.m., site access at 4:30 p.m on Oct. 1. WINNIPEG, Sept. 15, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets will honour late team legend and Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame member Dale Hawerchuk with a statue unveiling at True North Square's plaza at the corner of Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way (Graham Avenue) and Hargrave Street prior to their Oct. 1 pre-season game against the Edmonton Oilers. Fans are encouraged to arrive as early as 4:30 p.m. CT with the ceremony beginning at 5:15 p.m. CT. The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes and is open to all fans with or without tickets to that night's game.
Yardbarker
2022 Flyers Rookie Camp: Day 1
Hockey is officially back. Today, the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Rookie Camp began. A fresh era of hockey starts off the heels of one of the worst seasons in franchise history. A year ago, Morgan Frost and Wade Allison were among the highlights at the start of the 2021 Flyers Rookie Camp. At the end of rookie camp, Tyson Foerster and Egor Zamula earned attention.
NHL
Behind the Scenes of MacKinnon and Makar at NHL Player Media Tour
It's that time of year again. The annual NHL Player Media Tour serves as an informal welcome back to the regular season as some of the top talent around the league attend the two-day setup filled with media sessions, social media content collection, on-ice activations and a chance for players in new places to debut their new threads. This year, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar departed for Las Vegas as the representatives of the Colorado Avalanche.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Philadelphia Flyers
After the Philadelphia Flyers missed the playoffs by 13 points in the 2020-21 season, general manager Chuck Fletcher went to work. Out went Jakub Voracek, Shayne Gostisbehere, Nolan Patrick, Brian Elliott, and Phillippe Myers; in came Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam Atkinson, Ryan Ellis, Martin Jones, and Keith Yandle. Asked last summer...
NHL
Rookie Camp: Five Takeaways from Day 1
On-ice work got underway on Thursday on the first day of 2022 Rookie Camp at the Flyers Training Center (FTC) in Voorhees. On Day 2, there will be a morning skate at the FTC before the players ride to Allentown for the first of two Rookie Games against the New York Rangers prospects at the PPL Center.
markerzone.com
NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER BILL DALY SHARES UPDATE ON NEXT WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
As was previously known, the National Hockey League along with the Players Association and the IIHF are planning to hold the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. In an interview with DailyFaceoff, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that while nothing is finalized, talks with...
NHL
Crosby Speaks on Malkin and Letang Extensions
For Sidney Crosby, the uncertainty was the hardest part. Not knowing if Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang would test unrestricted free agency for the first time in their careers was difficult for the captain, who obviously wanted them to re-sign with Pittsburgh, but wasn't sure if that would ultimately work out.
