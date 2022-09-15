Read full article on original website
Related
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
healio.com
Edge-to-edge valve repair may improve mortality in severe MR, cardiogenic shock
BOSTON — In a large registry analysis, transcatheter edge-to-edge mitral valve repair had a high rate of device success in patients with severe mitral regurgitation and cardiogenic shock. In addition, compared with device failure, device success with the mitral valve repair system (MitraClip, Abbott) was associated with reduced risk...
optometrytimes.com
The future holds a great deal in glaucoma drug therapy
Justin Schweitzer, OD, FAAO, reports that glaucoma therapy is quickly moving to more innovative and targeted ways to treat glaucoma and lower the patient treatment burden. Justin Schweitzer, OD, FAAO, externship director with Vance Thompson Vision, Sioux Falls, SD, reported that glaucoma therapy is rapidly moving past conventional eye drop therapy to provide more innovative and targeted ways to treat glaucoma and lower the patient treatment burden.
cancernetwork.com
Triplet Induction Chemotherapy Improves FFS in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Vs Doublet Regimen
Patients with stage IVA to IVB nasopharyngeal carcinoma experienced an improvement in failure-free survival following treatment with paclitaxel, cisplatin, and capecitabine for 2 cycles vs 2 cycles of cisplatin and fluorouracil. An induction chemotherapy regimen consisting of a combination of paclitaxel, cisplatin, and capecitabine appeared to safely improve failure-free survival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tctmd.com
Dedicated Catheter for Acute PE Shows Promise in IDE Trial
BOSTON, MA—Catheter-directed thrombolysis with a novel endovascular catheter that delivers low doses of recombinant tissue-type plasminogen activator (r-tPA) to the pulmonary arteries is effective in improving right ventricular-to-left-ventricular (RV/LV) diameter ratio in patients with acute pulmonary embolism (PE), with low rates of bleeding, early data show. In recent years,...
cancernetwork.com
Stacey A. Cohen, MD, Discusses the Relevance of ctDNA as a Prognostic Marker for Resected Stage I-III CRC
Based on findings from a real-world retrospective analysis, Stacey A. Cohen, MD, discussed the prognostic value of post-surgical minimal residual disease detection in patients with stage I to III colorectal cancer. In a recent interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), Stacey A. Cohen,...
Comments / 0