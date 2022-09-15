ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties

Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA
SkySports

Premier League

Everton vs West Ham United. Premier League. Goodison ParkAttendance: Attendance39,298. N Maupay (53'53rd minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Moore
Person
Ange Postecoglou
SkySports

St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Champions' 38-game unbeaten run in Scottish Premiership is ended

Celtic's 364-day unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership came to a crashing end as St Mirren climbed to third in the table with a deserved 2-0 victory over the champions. Almost 12 months to the day since the Hoops' last league defeat, headers from captain Mark O'Hara (43) and Jonah Ayunga (53) inspired St Mirren to their first home win over Celtic in 12 years and inflicted a first league loss on the visitors in 38 games.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Champions League#Celtic#Ajax#Serie#Champions League Group#Scottish Premiership#Sky Sports News#Napoli Gio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions

In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy