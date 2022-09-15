Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA・
SkySports
Premier League
Everton vs West Ham United. Premier League. Goodison ParkAttendance: Attendance39,298. N Maupay (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: Alan Forrest scores twice as Robbie Nielson's side go third in Premiership
Alan Forrest hit a double as Hearts followed up their European win with a 3-0 victory at Motherwell. Lawrence Shankland capitalised on a misjudgement in the home defence to put Hearts in front in the 17th minute and then set up Forrest five minutes after the break. The winger rounded off the win in stoppage-time.
SkySports
Chelsea director Damian Willoughby sacked over 'inappropriate messages' - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have sacked their commercial director Damian Willoughby over a series of "inappropriate messages" sent to football finance agent Catalina Kim that put a proposed multi-million pound investment project at risk. Chelsea will re-open talks with candidates for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Racist chanting at Vinicius Jr mars Madrid derby as Real beat Atletico - European round-up
Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the La Liga season when they beat city rivals Atletico at the Metropolitano, but racist chanting directed at Vinicius Jr outside the stadium marred the derby. Atletico fans were filmed racially abusing Real's Brazilian forward Vinicius ahead of Sunday's game, which the visitors...
SkySports
WSL: Aston Villa shock Manchester City while Tottenham and West Ham claim wins on opening weekend
Rachel Daly scored twice on her debut as Aston Villa made a stunning start to the new Women's Super League season with a 4-3 win over Manchester City. Daly, employed as a full-back during the Lionesses' victorious European Championship campaign, was in clinical form up front as she inspired Villa to claim their first top-flight points against City.
SkySports
St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Champions' 38-game unbeaten run in Scottish Premiership is ended
Celtic's 364-day unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership came to a crashing end as St Mirren climbed to third in the table with a deserved 2-0 victory over the champions. Almost 12 months to the day since the Hoops' last league defeat, headers from captain Mark O'Hara (43) and Jonah Ayunga (53) inspired St Mirren to their first home win over Celtic in 12 years and inflicted a first league loss on the visitors in 38 games.
SkySports
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Neal Maupay off the mark as Frank Lampard's side win first Premier League game of the season
Frank Lampard says it was a "big deal" for Everton to beat West Ham 1-0 to secure their first Premier League win of the season. Neal Maupay opened his Everton account with a half-volley from just inside the area in front of the Gwladys Street End (53) to the delight of the home crowd, who had endured a drab first half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Liverpool Women 2-1 Chelsea Women: Katie Stengel's penalties seal shock win for Reds
Two second-half penalties from Katie Stengel earned Liverpool a shock 2-1 win over title holders Chelsea on their WSL return in front of a record-breaking crowd at Prenton Park. The champions looked set for a routine evening when they were awarded the first penalty of the game inside two minutes....
SkySports
Chelsea close to appointing Red Bull Salzburg's Christoph Freund as sporting director - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are closing on an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to take up a similar role at Stamford Bridge under new boss Graham Potter. Wolves defender Nathan Collins waited after Saturday's red card for a...
SkySports
MLS to investigate after DC United's Taxi Fountas allegedly uses racial slur against Inter Miami's Damion Lowe
Major League Soccer said it will look into a claim that DC United player Taxi Fountas used a racial slur against Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe during the second half of Sunday's match. Inter Miami won the game 3-2 to give their play-off hopes a significant boost, with Gonzalo Higuain...
MLS・
SkySports
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
SkySports
James Ward-Prowse: Southampton captain says pain of England Euros omission is World Cup motivation
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse says the pain of not being included in England's squad for the European Championships motivates him to ensure there will be no repeat ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Ward-Prowse, who has 10 caps and two goals to his name for England, was named in...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports
Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Fabio Vieira scores first Gunners goal as Mikel Arteta's side go top again
Brentford boss Thomas Frank described Arsenal as title contenders after Fabio Vieira's stunning goal helped the Gunners secure a 3-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium which sent them top of the Premier League. Vieira, making his first Premier League start in the absence of the injured Martin Odegaard, rifled...
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe aims to end time at club with more title glory
There are few people better placed than Liam Sutcliffe to assess the ups and downs experienced at Leeds Rhinos since one of the Betfred Super League's most successful clubs last lifted the title. The 27-year-old is one of only three players still part of the squad from the matchday 17...
SkySports
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion returning to the Dublin senior football panel for 2023
The Dublin footballers have received a significant boost with the news that Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will be rejoining the panel for 2023. Both players, who were central to the Dubs' stunning dominance under Jim Gavin, left the panel in recent years due to personal reasons. Their absence was...
SkySports
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion return: Why GAA must do more to stop driving top players from the intercounty game
The news of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion's return spread like wildfire on Sunday evening, after Dessie Farrell made the announcement in the most understated of manners. Half-way into a run-of-the-mill interview with Dublin GAA's in-house media channel, in which Farrell reviewed the county championship quarter-finals, the bomb was dropped:
SkySports
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
Comments / 0