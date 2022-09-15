I’m flatly Trump overloaded. I guess at least I’m no longer plagued by his daily extensive temper tantrum twitter storms though. The man has multiple screws loose and dangerous. I’ll never get over reading his bizarre statement about his “Great and unmatched wisdom”, then later in said statement saying he’s “A stable genius”. Well he certainly was wrong on both counts that man is certainly unstable. Frighteningly so. Highly regret that in my lifetime I have seen somebody in the highest office of the country attempt to become a literal dictator like Putin who he admires so very much
If you believe that someone is: A billionaire without seeing tax returns; A genius if they hide College grades; A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos; An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; A Christian if they don't go to church; An innocent man if they refuse to testify, then you're not just gullible, you're part of the 🍊🤡 cult.
Trump is like a carnival barker! All hype, zero facts. How do you overstate lies like CIA involvement, and leading to other crimes of the century and then try to understate things like stealing top secret documents! This guy is a joke. He should have just shut up and happily went away after he wasn't hauled away in handcuffs for sending that mob to wreek havoc in the Capitol bldg.
