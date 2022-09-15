Texas sends two buses of migrants to vice president's residence in Washington

Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
DC isn’t ready for them??? And you think Texas is?? Dems only think about their own selfish motives, then they cry when it comes back at them
Reply
22
John
3d ago
Spreading some of the inundation that Texas is experiencing with all the fools that say there’s no issue at the border. In addition to Harris they had to share it with Pelosi Schumer AOC and all the rest of the idiots that think there’s nothing going on at the border !!
Reply
6
Therese Szeniawski
3d ago
they are sending them to Biden house and vice president house and they are sending to Maxie house in Georgia and they are sending to Obama house and Nancy Pelosi house and George Soros house. so dear it is.
Reply
6
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services
Unaccompanied immigrant children who are in US custody and want to end a pregnancy are being moved to states that don’t have newly enacted abortion restrictions while advocates push to guarantee access for detainees across the board. New abortion bans or restrictions across the US have made it nearly...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Two buses carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday just days after Harris insisted the border is secure. Two planes full of illegal immigrants also arrived in the elite Martha’s Vineyard after departing Florida on Wednesday.
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
EAGLE PASS, Texas – Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox News. "I don't feel safe," Laura Ramos, an Eagle Pass business owner, told Fox News. She said...
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents" and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago's Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press conference after the migrants'...
As Haiti descends into pandemonium, Dominican president brings concerns to Washington
As Haiti continued its descent into chaos Wednesday with masked crowds looting stores, buses blocking roads and residents confined to their homes, the president of its closest neighbor was mounting an initiative to get the international community more involved.
Migrants bused to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
Some migrants being bused from the southern border are being sent to a Chicago suburb instead of the city with no warning, local officials said.
RELATED PEOPLE
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
CNN’s Rosa Flores reports from Reynosa, Mexico, where an increasing number of migrants from multiple countries are arriving there in hopes of crossing into the US legally under the Trump-era pandemic rule allowing exceptions to Title 42.
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
Texas residents fed up with border crackdown
Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down a criticism from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday regarding her past comments about migration at the southern border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border
Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
The migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard have been voluntarily taken to a military base for support, officials say
The roughly 50 migrants who were sent by plane to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida's governor this week were taken to a military base Friday to receive shelter and humanitarian support, officials said.
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 28