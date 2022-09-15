ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas sends two buses of migrants to vice president's residence in Washington

By Gabe Cohen, Jason Hanna, Lauren Koenig, Priscilla Alvarez
CNN
 3 days ago
Guest
3d ago

DC isn’t ready for them??? And you think Texas is?? Dems only think about their own selfish motives, then they cry when it comes back at them

John
3d ago

Spreading some of the inundation that Texas is experiencing with all the fools that say there’s no issue at the border. In addition to Harris they had to share it with Pelosi Schumer AOC and all the rest of the idiots that think there’s nothing going on at the border !!

Therese Szeniawski
3d ago

they are sending them to Biden house and vice president house and they are sending to Maxie house in Georgia and they are sending to Obama house and Nancy Pelosi house and George Soros house. so dear it is.

The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
NBC News

Texas residents fed up with border crackdown

Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
