The Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to a knee injury during their game against the Chiefs in Week 2. The L.A. Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to start the second half of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Reports came through that Linsley is sitting with a knee injury suffered earlier and is questionable to return, per his designation,

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO