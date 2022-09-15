ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Chargers lose Corey Linsley to knee injury vs. Chiefs

The Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to a knee injury during their game against the Chiefs in Week 2. The L.A. Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to start the second half of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Reports came through that Linsley is sitting with a knee injury suffered earlier and is questionable to return, per his designation,
ClutchPoints

3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers

While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
