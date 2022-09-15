ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’

This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video

Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
withguitars.com

Mills returns with his latest single “On The Weekend,”

“His songs are personable, relatable, and carry captivating melodies that get stuck in your head even after the first listen” – Earmilk. “Mills simplifies even the most complex emotions into a coherent stream of consciousness” – Ones to Watch. “…straight-up, no fuss tunes that instantly stick”...
American Songwriter

Big Thief Reveal Extensive Worldwide Tour Through 2023

Big Thief has revealed a series of 2023 tour dates crossing the U.S., United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in support of the band’s 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, a collection of 20 songs born out of their collective pilgrimages to the southwest, the east and west coasts of America throughout 2020.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Jerry Harrison Stumbled Into Talking Heads

There have been many moments in the history of rock 'n' roll that are best described as kismet. Jerry Harrison's arrival as guitarist and keyboardist for Talking Heads is one of them. He'd been part of the Modern Lovers, a Boston rock band founded and fronted by Jonathan Richman that...
