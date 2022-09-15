ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.

Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL Week 2 underdog bets to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.

In Week 1, five money line underdogs won their games outright, while 8 underdogs covered the spread. My 3 Week 1 underdog picks went 2-1, correctly picking outright wins by the Chicago Bears over the San Francisco 49ers, which came with a big money line payout at +260, and the Minnesota Vikings over the Green Bay Packers. However, the Arizona Cardinals did not come close to covering the spread against the Kansas City Chiefs, as they lost by 23.

NFL underdog predictions: Week 2

– All games Sunday and ET unless noted

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:26 a.m. ET.

Seattle Seahawks +8.5 (-112) at San Francisco 49ers – 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Once again, I am fading the Niners. They managed only 10 points in Week 1 and managed to lose 19-10 to a Bears team that mustered only 204 total yards of offense.

Seattle, with Geno Smith at quarterback, struggled offensively for most of the game and only ended up winning because of 2 Broncos fumbles at the goal line.

Both teams will struggle on offense and play tight enough defense to keep this game within 1 score.

I am not confident enough in the big money line payout of +330, but I don’t believe in the San Francisco offense enough to win by more than 1 score.

Take SEAHAWKS +8.5 (-112).

New Orleans Saints (+125) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 p.m. (FOX)

This will be New Orleans’ home opener and I personally give a little extra consideration for teams in their home opener because of the extra something the 1st home crowd tends to give them.

But beyond that, the Saints just have the Buccaneers’ number since QB Tom Brady joined the team. The Saints are 6-0 against Brady’s Buccaneers in the regular season since 2019.

The Saints will be coming in with some momentum after a 27-26 Week 1 road win at the Atlanta Falcons, erasing a 16-point, 4th-quarter deficit to pick up the victory.

Pittsburgh Steelers +105 vs. New England Patriots – 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Patriots struggled all preseason offensively and that carried over into Week 1 as they managed only 7 points and 271 yards in their 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers defense had 5 takeaways in their 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals and, while they have lost OLB T.J. Watt for the next few weeks, their defense is good enough to keep the Patriots from doing much.

With another turnover-free performance by QB Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers can start the season 2-0.

