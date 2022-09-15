Related
Cynthiana Democrat
Birth Announcement
Selah Grace Nunnelley was born to Rachel (Lorenz) Nunnelley and Derek Nunnelley of Cynthiana, KY on June 20, 2022. She arrived at Baptist Health Lexington weighing 8 lbs 2 oz. She is welcomed home by her big brother, Abraham Charles. Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Terri Lorenz; maternal great-grandparents are...
Crump fifth overall in Class AA Golf Tourney
Harrison County’s Hadlie Crump shot a fine 82 in the Class AA State Golf Tournament, held on Monday at the Owensboro Country Club. She finished tied for fifth overall in the tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. She was the only participant for Harrison County in the...
