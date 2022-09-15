ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State at Washington odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) travel to take on the Washington Huskies (2-0) Saturday at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Michigan State vs. Washington school odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Michigan State enters Saturday’s showdown having won its first 2 games of the season by a combined score of 87-13. Even with RB Kenneth Walker now in the NFL, the Spartans have been able to have a strong running game to begin the season with their backfield duo of RB Jalen Berger and RB Jarek Broussard.

The Huskies haven’t had much trouble securing wins in the first 2 weeks either, defeating Portland State (52-6) and Kent State (45-20). Washington is led by transfer QB Michael Penix Jr., who has thrown for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns to start the season.

Michigan State is the No. 9 ranked team in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Michigan State at Washington odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:27 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Michigan State +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Washington State -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Michigan State +3.5 (-120) | Washington -3.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Michigan State at Washington picks and predictions

Prediction

Michigan State 27, Washington 24

I’ll take MICHIGAN STATE (+140) in this game as I believe it is the better overall team. The secondary of the Spartans will certainly be tested by Washington’s passing game, but Michigan State will be able to control the tempo of the game with its rushing attack.

MICHIGAN STATE +3.5 (-120) is an enticing bet with the Spartans being considered underdogs on the road despite being the No. 9 ranked program. This could be an ultra-competitive game that could be determined by who has possession of the ball last.

Michigan State is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 games and Washington is 0-4 ATS in its last 4 matchups against a team from the Big Ten.

Both of these teams haven’t had much trouble putting points on the scoreboard to begin the season, however, they’ll be tested this week with much better defenses than they’ve faced thus far.

UNDER 56.5 (-108) looks like a solid bet with Michigan State leaning on its ground game to maintain possession.

While the Over is 4-0 in the last 4 home games for Washington, the Under is 4-0 in Michigan State’s last 4 games following a win of more than 20 points and its last 4 games in September.

