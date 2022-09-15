Read full article on original website
Related
MDOT Plans to Save Pollinators With New Flower Fields Along US-131
You may have heard about places like Ann Arbor participating in "No Mow May", but this is taking it to the next level. In an effort to save pollinators and protect their habitats, Michigan's Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on a new Pollinator Habitat Management Program". In plain English, they're trying to save the bees!
Can Your Kid Handle Not Being a Winner?
Here's the Set-Up The radio station had its prize wheel set up at a table outside Spartan Stadium. At the beginning of our 3-hour live broadcast, we had a slew of prizes available for visitors to try to win. We offered a pair of tickets to that day's game, concert tickets, station T-shirts and totes, coasters marked with the station logo, and stress balls shaped like cows. There were spaces on the prize wheel marked for all of these prizes. There were four spaces marked for the stress ball cows. One of the spaces on the wheel was marked "Spin Again", and another was marked "Not a Winner" (we employed this strategy as a way to stretch out our giveaways to help them last longer amidst the growing crowd).
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Man’s Daughter Blames Dad’s QAnon Obsession for Deadly Shootings
The daughter of an Oakland County man who fatally shot his wife and dog on Sunday blames his obsession with QAnon conspiracy theories for his rampage. Police shot and killed 53-year-old Igor Lanis after he allegedly killed his wife and dog in their Walled Lake home on Sunday (9/11). Another daughter, who was in the home at the time, was shot but not fatally wounded. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 am Sunday after the 25-year-old called 911 to report that she'd been shot by her father.
Michigan Man Who ‘Fell Down QAnon Rabbit Hole’ Fatally Shot After Killing Wife, Family Dog, Injuring Daughter
A 53-year-old Michigan man was killed by police over the weekend after he shot and killed his wife, the family dog, and injured one of his daughters. According to the Detroit News, a surviving daughter who was not home at the time of the attack, said her father, Igor Lanis, had been struggling with mental issues after getting sucked into conspiracy theories online.
Double Decker Tour Bus Will Feature New Taco Shop
Who comes up with these brilliant ideas? This time around, it's Aaron and Miriam Orr who are officially the co-owners of 1923, which is a restaurant on wheels inside a double decker tour bus. And yes, we're talking about a double decker English tour bus. The ones we see in...
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0