Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns
So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
Radiant Photo is launched: new software aims for true-to-life photo enhancement
Radiant Photo is not designed for quick-fix AI ‘reality enhancement’, but considered, professional-quality adjustments
The war against the machines has begun: photography site bans AI images
Shots fired: a photography portfolio website has banned AI-generated images to protect "human-generated art"
The 5 Best Software for Creating NFT Art
NFT or Non-Fungible Token is a digital asset that uses Blockchain Technology. For instance, your artwork, drawing, collectibles, picture, or videos. Each token is unique in its sort and has a distinct value. The main focus here is to help you select the best software to create this digital art.
The Photography Show video preview: Nikon, OM System, analog photos + more
This Photography Show video preview features interviews with Nikon and OM System, plus everything from video to wet plate!
Fstoppers
How You Should Edit Your Landscape Photos
Rarely is a compelling landscape photo made entirely in camera; the majority of such images require at least some degree of editing to be complete, and this is your chance to show off both your technique and your creative vision. So, how do you actually approach the edit? This fantastic video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer discussing how to edit your images properly.
Gizmodo
YouTube's Updating Its Ad Format to Better Sell You Stuff on Vertical Videos
It’s well established that, if a major tech company sees another platform succeeding based on a (relatively) original idea, it’s going to want to shamelessly copy that idea. And it’s probably also going to want some upgraded ad-tech to go with it. Google is expanding the number...
Best hand tracking games for Oculus Quest 2022
The Oculus Quest can track your hands as well as controllers, but many of its games require controllers. These are the best Quest 2 hand tracking games with gameplay that works best with your fingers.
21 Screenshots Of Artists Encountering Entitled Weirdos Who Want Their Work Super Discounted Or Entirely Free
Stop asking photographers to shoot you for exposure.
techeblog.com
Half-Life 2 VR Mod Public Beta Launches on Steam, Here’s Some Hands-On Gameplay
While we wait for the Apple virtual reality headset, the much anticipated Half-Life 2 VR mod public beta has now launched on Steam. If it’s your first time hearing about this fan-made project, this mod essentially adds support to the original 2004 PC gaming classic by Valve Software, complete with tracked motion controls that enable players to physically walk around, pick up objects or climb ladders.
TechRadar
How to convert your video into different formats using Free Video Converter
There are so many video formats out there that it can not only be confusing, it can be problematic. Not all formats offer the same level of compatibility, so you may find that you can't play a particular video on your preferred device. This is one reason for wanting to...
Fstoppers
Is There Really Any Difference Between an f/2.8 Lens and an f/4 Lens?
Aside from the price, often in the vicinity of thousands and thousands of dollars, can you actually tell the difference between an f/2.8 lens and an f/4 lens?. During my many years of photography, I think the most reoccurring dilemma I've consistently had to contend with has been the choice between a lens with a wide open aperture of f/2.8 as opposed to one that only has an f/4 maximum aperture. For context, I'm not a portrait photographer and mainly shoot landscapes in decent light, so I've never really considered the need for f/2.8 in my particular circumstances, especially when they typically cost a couple thousand more dollars and add significant weight to the overall setup. That being the case, I haven't ever considered the need for a lens that has a maximum aperture of f/2.8, but I've always been curious whether they're that much better or not.
The Berrics Canteen
Chris Ray Shares His GoPro Tips and Tricks
Videographer Chris Ray has been getting up close and personal with some of the world’s top pros for well over a decade—his work with us alone could fill several LinkedIn profiles. You might have wondered how he does it… well, luckily for you, Ray is more than willing to share his abundant knowledge with aspiring filmers. The information in the brand’s latest ‘What’s In My Bag’ is priceless; all of the gear and techniques that enable Ray to keep cranking out his impressive output are noted, and no detail is spared. (He even tells you what the best-kept secret in skateboarding camera gear is.) And riders Sean Malto, Sky Brown, Dylan Jaeb, Chris Cole, Curren Caples, and Leticia Bufoni are the subjects of his fisheye eye, so this is definitely worth a watch.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts could steal TikTok’s thunder with a better deal for creators
TikTok remains hugely dominant over the copycat short form video feeds that competing social media giants have spun up in recent years, like Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight. But, according to reports from the New York Times, YouTube Shorts is gearing up to announce an ad revenue sharing model that could revolutionize short form video and give TikTok a run for its money — literally.
CNET
GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On: A Super-Sized Sensor Adds Value for Everyone
The Hero 11 Black, GoPro's new flagship camera, looks just like last year's Hero 10 Black except for the number change on the side. There's one big change on the inside, though, and that change enables a handful of features that will make the camera more attractive to everyone -- from pros and creators to casual users and even first-time GoPro buyers.
Sony says PSVR 2 is too good to be backwards compatible with PSVR games
Your PSVR library will not work on PSVR 2
Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.
This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.
Drone portrait photography guide: How to shoot and edit portrait photos with your drone
Most drones can only shoot photos in landscape format, but by shooting vertical panoramic images you can capture and create high-resolution portrait format images with ease.
The Osmo Action 3 Keeps You Taking Photos and Video for a Whopping 160 Minutes
Some of the most beautiful shots in the world come from action cameras, but it can be hard to find that perfect angle without a lot of repositioning. Not all cameras are designed for rough conditions, either. The Osmo Action 3 is a new action camera that can go anywhere, and with a 1,770mAh battery and 160 minutes of recording time, you won’t feel the pressure of running out of battery. The Osmo Action 3 also natively supports vertical photography and is designed to work in extreme situations and environments. Even temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit won’t bother...
knowtechie.com
What is Figma?
If you’ve spent any time on Twitter in the last few days, you’ve likely noticed all of the talk surrounding Adobe’s acquisition of Figma. The recent acquisition cost Adobe $20 billion, but what exactly is Figma?. Essentially, Figma is a collaborative digital design tool. It allows users...
