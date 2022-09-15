Aside from the price, often in the vicinity of thousands and thousands of dollars, can you actually tell the difference between an f/2.8 lens and an f/4 lens?. During my many years of photography, I think the most reoccurring dilemma I've consistently had to contend with has been the choice between a lens with a wide open aperture of f/2.8 as opposed to one that only has an f/4 maximum aperture. For context, I'm not a portrait photographer and mainly shoot landscapes in decent light, so I've never really considered the need for f/2.8 in my particular circumstances, especially when they typically cost a couple thousand more dollars and add significant weight to the overall setup. That being the case, I haven't ever considered the need for a lens that has a maximum aperture of f/2.8, but I've always been curious whether they're that much better or not.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 24 DAYS AGO