Behind Viral Videos

Creative Bloq

Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns

So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
HackerNoon

The 5 Best Software for Creating NFT Art

NFT or Non-Fungible Token is a digital asset that uses Blockchain Technology. For instance, your artwork, drawing, collectibles, picture, or videos. Each token is unique in its sort and has a distinct value. The main focus here is to help you select the best software to create this digital art.
Fstoppers

How You Should Edit Your Landscape Photos

Rarely is a compelling landscape photo made entirely in camera; the majority of such images require at least some degree of editing to be complete, and this is your chance to show off both your technique and your creative vision. So, how do you actually approach the edit? This fantastic video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer discussing how to edit your images properly.
techeblog.com

Half-Life 2 VR Mod Public Beta Launches on Steam, Here’s Some Hands-On Gameplay

While we wait for the Apple virtual reality headset, the much anticipated Half-Life 2 VR mod public beta has now launched on Steam. If it’s your first time hearing about this fan-made project, this mod essentially adds support to the original 2004 PC gaming classic by Valve Software, complete with tracked motion controls that enable players to physically walk around, pick up objects or climb ladders.
Fstoppers

Is There Really Any Difference Between an f/2.8 Lens and an f/4 Lens?

Aside from the price, often in the vicinity of thousands and thousands of dollars, can you actually tell the difference between an f/2.8 lens and an f/4 lens?. During my many years of photography, I think the most reoccurring dilemma I've consistently had to contend with has been the choice between a lens with a wide open aperture of f/2.8 as opposed to one that only has an f/4 maximum aperture. For context, I'm not a portrait photographer and mainly shoot landscapes in decent light, so I've never really considered the need for f/2.8 in my particular circumstances, especially when they typically cost a couple thousand more dollars and add significant weight to the overall setup. That being the case, I haven't ever considered the need for a lens that has a maximum aperture of f/2.8, but I've always been curious whether they're that much better or not.
The Berrics Canteen

Chris Ray Shares His GoPro Tips and Tricks

Videographer Chris Ray has been getting up close and personal with some of the world’s top pros for well over a decade—his work with us alone could fill several LinkedIn profiles. You might have wondered how he does it… well, luckily for you, Ray is more than willing to share his abundant knowledge with aspiring filmers. The information in the brand’s latest ‘What’s In My Bag’ is priceless; all of the gear and techniques that enable Ray to keep cranking out his impressive output are noted, and no detail is spared. (He even tells you what the best-kept secret in skateboarding camera gear is.) And riders Sean Malto, Sky Brown, Dylan Jaeb, Chris Cole, Curren Caples, and Leticia Bufoni are the subjects of his fisheye eye, so this is definitely worth a watch.
TechCrunch

YouTube Shorts could steal TikTok’s thunder with a better deal for creators

TikTok remains hugely dominant over the copycat short form video feeds that competing social media giants have spun up in recent years, like Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight. But, according to reports from the New York Times, YouTube Shorts is gearing up to announce an ad revenue sharing model that could revolutionize short form video and give TikTok a run for its money — literally.
CNET

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On: A Super-Sized Sensor Adds Value for Everyone

The Hero 11 Black, GoPro's new flagship camera, looks just like last year's Hero 10 Black except for the number change on the side. There's one big change on the inside, though, and that change enables a handful of features that will make the camera more attractive to everyone -- from pros and creators to casual users and even first-time GoPro buyers.
SPY

The Osmo Action 3 Keeps You Taking Photos and Video for a Whopping 160 Minutes

Some of the most beautiful shots in the world come from action cameras, but it can be hard to find that perfect angle without a lot of repositioning. Not all cameras are designed for rough conditions, either. The Osmo Action 3 is a new action camera that can go anywhere, and with a 1,770mAh battery and 160 minutes of recording time, you won’t feel the pressure of running out of battery. The Osmo Action 3 also natively supports vertical photography and is designed to work in extreme situations and environments. Even temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit won’t bother...
knowtechie.com

What is Figma?

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter in the last few days, you’ve likely noticed all of the talk surrounding Adobe’s acquisition of Figma. The recent acquisition cost Adobe $20 billion, but what exactly is Figma?. Essentially, Figma is a collaborative digital design tool. It allows users...
