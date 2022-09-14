Read full article on original website
Get ready to Relay!
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County is tag teaming with Comal County in the fight against cancer. This year, Relay for Life of Guadalupe & Comal will be raising funds on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the big pavilion located at Max Starcke Park East. Committee member and cancer...
It’s Homecoming for Seguin and Marion Tonight While Navarro Takes to the Road
(Seguin) — It’s homecoming for the Seguin Matadors tonight as they host the Lehman Lobos at Matador Stadium. The Mats will be in the gold jerseys for tonight’s game which you’ll hear on AM 1580 KWED. Kickoff is set for 7:30 this evening. It’s homecoming in...
St. James Fall Festival to return to church grounds
(Seguin) – A local church is doing something a bit different this year. It’s bringing back its annual Fall Festival to the church grounds. For years, St. James Catholic Church has held its annual two-day festival at the Seguin Coliseum. This weekend, however, it will offer all the traditional food, fun and carnival games at the parish.
Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
Navarro ISD residents outraged by apartment project
(Seguin) — Some residents in the Navarro ISD have vowed to fight against the city’s plans to have a nearly 300-unit apartment complex built at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. A number of people have taken to social media to comment on stories that we have written about the Lily Springs apartment complex. They say that the project will be bad for the Navarro ISD in a number of ways.
Seguin Homecoming Match-up Friday Night Features a Pair of Matador Alum Coaches
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors open District 12-5A play at homecoming tomorrow night at Matador Stadium when they host the Kyle Lehman Lobos. Both teams went 2-1 in non-district play. The Mats sandwiched wins over Alamo Heights and Laredo United around a loss to New Braunfels. The Lobos started 2-0 with wins over Bastrop and Austin McCallum before falling last week in Lockhart.
Ticket holders reminded of this weekend’s Youth Show Gala
(Seguin) – You have until the end of the day Friday if not earlier to secure your tickets in support of area youth. The Guadalupe County Youth Show Gala will be held this Saturday at the Columbus Club of Seguin Hall, formerly the K.C. Hall. Organizers say they are working to finalize the headcount for caters and ask that folks purchase their tickets as soon as possible as they are not expected to be sold at the door.
