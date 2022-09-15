Read full article on original website
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
Iowa High Schooler Is An Inspiration to His Entire Football Team
Really, this sophomore from Mount Vernon is an inspiration to everybody. Here's an example of the beauty of sports, being part of a team, and straight-up determination. Anyone who learns about Gunnar Fishler's story could learn a thing or two from this young man. He's not letting a walker stop him from being a part of his football team.
247Sports
Nebraska football's struggles mocked, Oklahoma tabbed contender by media in Sooners' blowout at Huskers
Despite making a coaching change before the month of September is even over, things just seem to keep getting worse for Nebraska football. The Huskers' struggles were on display on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., in what was not a competitive game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Things started out hot for...
Game Preview: Arizona vs. North Dakota State
Television: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis) Radio: 1290 AM, 107.5 FM (Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett); SiriusXM 85/198. Arizona welcomes FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to Tucson this weekend in a rare game that sees the FBS Wildcats as the betting underdog. This week’s game will mark six years to the day from NDSU’s last FBS game in 2016 at Iowa. North Dakota State is 9-3 against FBS opponents and has won six in a row since 2010 with wins at Kansas (6-3), Minnesota (37-24), Colorado State (22-7), Kansas State (24-21), Iowa State (34-14) and 11th-ranked Iowa (23-21). NDSU’s first three FBS wins were against Ball State (2006), Central Michigan (2007) and Minnesota (2007).
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ray Ruschel is the second oldest college football player in NCAA history, the DE in North Dakota is 49-years-old
North Dakota State Collège of Science has a big boy on their defensive line. Ray Ruschel sticks out when you look at photos of their team. There is a reason he sticks out, HE IS A MAN!. Yes, Ray Ruschel is a 49-year-old who made the North Dakota football...
Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, history explained
The Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry may have been put on pause for a decade but the recent revival should keep it one to watch. Before 2011, Oklahoma-Nebraska was one of the key battles in the Big 12 each and every year. The rivalry went dormant because of conference realignment but it returned...
Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset bid, Oregon Ducks win big
Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum. Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 ...
Nebraska coaching search: Urban Meyer's name gets chanted by Huskers football fans before Oklahoma game
Nebraska needs a new football coach after firing Scott Frost last Sunday, and at least some of the Huskers' fanbase appears to want Urban Meyer. Before Saturday's game between Nebraska and Oklahoma in Lincoln, Nebraska, Huskers fans chanted "we want Urban" when FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show started. As...
Nebraska Football: 3 bold predictions for Huskers vs Oklahoma
Nebraska football and Oklahoma will renew their rivalry on Saturday and here are three bold predictions for the Huskers. There are few rivalries better in college football than Nebraska football and Oklahoma. At least there used to be. But after realignment ruined everything, especially for Nebraska football, the Huskers moved...
