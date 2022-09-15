ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

Clinton community gathers for 24th Stop the Hate/Show the Love peace walk

CLINTON, Iowa — Calls are growing around the Quad Cities to stop violence and hate throughout the area. The latest effort was a peace walk held in Clinton on Sept. 15. It was the 24th year of the Stop the Hate/Show the Love Walk, which saw community members of all ages marching down the Jefferson Elementary School walking trail.
CLINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dubuque, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable. Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque jeweler building new location

CURRENT ADDRESS: 1640 John F. Kennedy Road. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed on Sunday. A longtime Dubuque jeweler plans to move into a brand-new store in a high-profile location next year. James Martin Jewelers, 1640 John F. Kennedy...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tree Planting#Plant#Charity#Dubuque Trees Forever#Allison Henderson Park#Sustainable Dubuque
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat

According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings

A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Latinx Fiesta; Celebrate Heritage Month October 1st In Dubuque

A special fiesta is coming to Dubuque soon in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Get to the Smoke Stack for a full on block party style event as Latinx Fiesta takes over the area. This FREE event has been organized by Dubuque Unidos and hosted by Loras College; its also sponsored by Multicultural Family Center, Inclusive Dubuque, and The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and Dubuque Community Members. There will be food, live music, dancers, and resources for the community. All ages are welcome to the street party style event between 3 and 8pm to have a good time and experience the Latinx Culture. The first 50 people to the event will get FREE tacos from El Paisano. There will also be a variety of other vendors available for attendees to buy food from. After 8pm head inside the Smokestack as the Dubuque Latinx Fiesta will become Latin Night and all attendees must be over 21 to attend this portion of the festivities.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Port of Dubuque Marina Closed to Public Starting Monday (Sept 19)

The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 24 with the gas dock operating under end of season hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
KCRG.com

House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
COGGON, IA
97X

Slaughter Is Coming to Clinton and We Have Your Tickets

The chart-topping and platinum-selling band, Slaughter, is coming through Clinton this November, and 97X has your tickets. Slaughter is bringing their high-energy performance that features all of their hits, like Fly to the Angels, Up All Night, Desperately, and Spend My Life. Slaughter has headlined numerous tours and had a...
CLINTON, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy