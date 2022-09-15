ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

An Ancient Coin Might Hold Clue to Church Coverup of Star Explosion Event

In 1054 residents of our planet were treated to an uncommon sight. A strange light exploded and lit up the sky. For no fewer than twenty-three days the explosion—caused by a star running out of fuel and blowing up—was visible in the sky. For several hundred nights after the event the supernova was still visible in the sky. Stargazers from around the globe commented on the extraordinary celestial event, but Europe fell strangely silent. As far as contemporary historians were concerned, it never happened. Some have speculated that it was deliberately erased from history for religious reasons. But perhaps some...
The Associated Press

Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
zycrypto.com

India Has the Potential to Lead Web3 Revolution: Industry Leaders

Experts believe that India is in a unique position to benefit from Web3, given its large pool of Web3 developers and retail crypto customers, a report in The Times of India said. A quick rollout of 5G, for which contracts have already been awarded to telcos, can further boost India’s chances of leading the Web3 revolution.
mrobusinesstoday.com

Air India launches Vihaan.AI to boost makeover Strategy

Air India with the new plan aims to draw out a blueprint to offer the absolute best in class customer service, MRO assistance, technology, product, reliability and hospitality. India’s first and longest-running airline, Air India has unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan, to re-establish itself, and affirm its position as a...
HackerNoon

Tech Vs. Travel: How Innovation is Disrupting One of the World's Oldest Industries

Technology has taken leaps and bounds in the way that we travel. From couchsurfing to luxury holiday home sharing, there’s an answer to every desire, catered to every demand. Online reviews and recommendations increasing travel satisfaction. More people are booking through online means rather than through traditional channels. The idea is that travel will happen from the comfort of one of the 3.0-0 metaverse - part of the metaverse. Bitcoin is the first Bitcoin payment accepted by AirBaltic in 2014.
dronedj.com

Inspired Flight drones make the Blue sUAS 2.0 grade

California drone maker Inspired Flight says two of its UAV systems have been added to the Blue sUAS 2.0 list by the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), clearing the way for their procuration and use by US government and military agencies. San Luis Obispo-based Inspired Flight said both its...
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: Is there a way to keep working in the US after my J-1 visa expires?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
The Associated Press

AeroVironment Introduces Puma VNS, a Visual-Based Navigation System That Enables GPS-Denied Navigation Across GPS-Contested Environments

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today introduced Puma™ VNS, a visual-based navigation system for Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) that will enable GPS-denied navigation across increasingly GPS-contested environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005434/en/ Operators can deploy Puma AE small unmanned aircraft systems across GPS-contested environments with Puma VNS, which will automatically transition to and from GPS-denied navigation mode without any input from operator for seamless connectivity. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
