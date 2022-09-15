ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millstadt, IL

starvedrock.media

Lighted Way on Track to Open in Larger La Salle Location

With all the negative news today, it's nice to be able to talk about good things. And one of them happened at Monday night's La Salle City Council meeting. The Lighted Way has long helped people ages 3 to 22 who have multiple disabilities and unique educational needs. Organization leadership addressed the council on Monday night, to thank the city and the La Salle Business Association, for their ongoing support. Jessica Kreiser also offered an update on Lighted Way's newest project, moving into the former Heritage Health building at 1445 Chartres Street in La Salle.
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse

(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Report names Illinois as 1 of 3 states with vulnerable housing markets

(The Center Square) – A new report includes Illinois as one of three states having housing markets that are at the greatest risk of turmoil in the coming months. The real estate data company ATTOM said the assessment is based on home affordability, the number of foreclosures, unemployment and underwater mortgages. Counties were ranked in each category, from lowest to highest, with the overall conclusion based on combination of the four categories.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Three Years Past Maytag Building Completion Deadline, No End in Sight

The years-long drama surrounding the incomplete redevelopment of the former Maytag Building at First and Joliet Streets is a real headache for the City of La Salle. It was about three-and-a-half years ago that property owner CL Enterprises committed to La Salle that they'd have the building converted into a mixed-use development by the end of 2019. Years later, it sits incomplete and with structural issues. CL Enterprises also owns the tumbledown former Hotel Kaskaskia, and that building has its own set of issues. Alderman Jerry Reynolds Monday night reported that CLE is waiting for its contractor to provide cost and completion estimates for the Maytag property. Longtime CLE critic Alderman Jim Bacidore questioned Reynolds.
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
starvedrock.media

Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'

(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
ILLINOIS STATE

