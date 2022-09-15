The years-long drama surrounding the incomplete redevelopment of the former Maytag Building at First and Joliet Streets is a real headache for the City of La Salle. It was about three-and-a-half years ago that property owner CL Enterprises committed to La Salle that they'd have the building converted into a mixed-use development by the end of 2019. Years later, it sits incomplete and with structural issues. CL Enterprises also owns the tumbledown former Hotel Kaskaskia, and that building has its own set of issues. Alderman Jerry Reynolds Monday night reported that CLE is waiting for its contractor to provide cost and completion estimates for the Maytag property. Longtime CLE critic Alderman Jim Bacidore questioned Reynolds.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO