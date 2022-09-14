Read full article on original website
The Most Isolated Town In The Lower 48 Is In Montana. No Surprise
Montana is chock-full of isolated towns, and we like it that way. But did you know that Montana has the most Isolated town in the lower 48 states?. I remember taking road trips as a kid. You could go hours without hitting another town or gas station, and still be inside Montana. You'd get into Eastern Montana and pray you have enough gas to get another hundred miles or you were gonna be stranded. To me, that was normal. Dude, it takes between 6-8 hours to drive across the whole state (5.5 if you're K.C). Well, come to find out there is a town in Montana that is the "Most Isolated Town In The Lower 48 States"
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter
Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
Honk the Air Horn! Montana Celebrates Truckers Appreciation Week!
Better late than never! I didn’t want to miss mentioning that we just celebrated National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week. It was September 11th - 17th, but technically I've celebrated almost every day with the products I use, the fuel I need to get to work, and just about everything else.
YouTuber Gives Insulting But Brutally Honest Perspective of Montana
Is Montana just a giant state filled with drunk white people? YouTuber Nick Johnson thinks so. At least that was his first impression of the Treasure State. Just a state full of drunks, hunters, the occasional cluster of bratty millennials, and a handful of native Americans. Oh, and lots of critters.
Montana May Have the Biggest Pumpkin Spice Cravings in the US
The crisp fall mornings and cool evenings have gotten people transforming into "fall mode" faster than the leaves can change color. Something about the brisk cool mornings make people clamor for anything that reminds them of fall. For most that is the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte. But, it doesn't stop at just lattes. Budweiser has recently released a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer. There is a new pumpkin spice vodka being released this fall, and Kit Kat is releasing a pumpkin spice miniature pie.
Montana Deer Spotted with Colored Ear Tags – What Does It Mean?
The first big game hunting season for Fall 2022 is underway here in Montana. Archery season is in full swing, and many Montanans are taking to the field in hopes of harvesting dinner with a sharp stick and string. Soon even more Montanans will be carrying their rifles in search of food. The annual harvest of one of Montana's most cherished resources is what makes Montana great.
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort
Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
Montana: Win Your Luke Combs World Tour Tickets
The biggest name in country music just announced his 2023 World Tour, and Luke Combs is ready to make up for lost time with his fans on Saturday May 20th in Boise, ID. The Luke Combs World Tour makes 16 stops in the United States and Canada before embarking on a true tour of planet Earth, performing several times in Australia and many European cities including Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
70 Percent of Montana’s 8th Graders Not Proficient in Math Skills
Like much of the United States, Montana students lost a great deal of proficiency in math and reading skills during the two years that COVID-19 caused disruptions in education with online learning and school closures. We reached out to Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen for the scores that...
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Wheat Montana
Regardless of economic circumstances, the whims of corporate CEOs and influencers, or even acts of God, you can always count on three things to happen in Montana earlier every year:. mentions of Black Friday in your email. Christmas decorations for sale. pumpkin spiced lattes returning to coffee menus. As for...
Some Western Montana River Fishing Restrictions Are Now Lifted
Given the policy to lift all restrictions on September 15, it's a small win, but a win all the same. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of today (Wednesday) lift fishing restrictions and closures on several rivers in western Montana have been lifted. And we can in part thank the unpleasant, smoky haze, not the as-yet-to-come cooler weather.
Anglers, a Fish Worth $10,000 Will Be Swimming in a Montana Lake
Size matters. Not. It could a smaller sized youngster or a big old lunker. And if you don't think it can possibly happen, recent results will tell you otherwise. Two of the last four tournaments have yield the ten-grand prize fish. The Fall Mack Days lake trout fishing tournament returns...
Were You Born In Montana? You’re Slowly Losing Your Own State
Being a true "Montanan" can mean a lot of things. To most of us, it means being born and raised in the Big Sky state. Even more so if you're parents or grandparents have the state seal on their birth certificate. Growing up in a small town, pretty much everyone...
Out of this World: Montana to Host Mission Training for Space X
Life in 2022 really does feel like we are officially "in the future." How did you imagine "the future" might be when you were young? Talking face to face with someone on the phone? Yup, we got that. Self-driving cars? Yup, we got those too. Astronauts training to colonize Mars? Yup, that's happening now. And, some of that crucial training is happening right here in Big Sky Country.
Montana Governor Celebrates Jobs and Record Economic Growth
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the Talk Back program on Friday with good news about the state’s economic growth over the past year. Gianforte began with an update about job growth in the state. “With Labor Day just behind us, I'm pleased to report that Montana last year...
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Montana FWP Offers Critical Information for Hunting Season
Hunting season has already begun in Montana, but it’s never too late to get the most accurate information to stay safe in the field. We spoke to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks District Two Education and Program Manager Vivaca Crowser about planning and carrying out a successful hunt.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,162 Cases, Seven New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 306,709 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,162 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,562 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,537,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,761...
Missoula Driver’s Ed. Schools Have Speed Zones. What Limits?
Activity is buzzing around the schools as students rush to and from class. Buses maneuvering around pedestrians in crosswalks and parents dropping off children in long queues jumping back into traffic lanes of Missoula commuters. All that visual commotion can cause us to miss that little 5-sided school crossing sign that looks like a little building. Refresher course, it means a school is coming up. It also tells drivers that they are in a speed zone that has a limit that might be as low as 15 miles per hour.
