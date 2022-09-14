ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Most Isolated Town In The Lower 48 Is In Montana. No Surprise

Montana is chock-full of isolated towns, and we like it that way. But did you know that Montana has the most Isolated town in the lower 48 states?. I remember taking road trips as a kid. You could go hours without hitting another town or gas station, and still be inside Montana. You'd get into Eastern Montana and pray you have enough gas to get another hundred miles or you were gonna be stranded. To me, that was normal. Dude, it takes between 6-8 hours to drive across the whole state (5.5 if you're K.C). Well, come to find out there is a town in Montana that is the "Most Isolated Town In The Lower 48 States"
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter

Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
State
Montana May Have the Biggest Pumpkin Spice Cravings in the US

The crisp fall mornings and cool evenings have gotten people transforming into "fall mode" faster than the leaves can change color. Something about the brisk cool mornings make people clamor for anything that reminds them of fall. For most that is the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte. But, it doesn't stop at just lattes. Budweiser has recently released a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer. There is a new pumpkin spice vodka being released this fall, and Kit Kat is releasing a pumpkin spice miniature pie.
Montana Deer Spotted with Colored Ear Tags – What Does It Mean?

The first big game hunting season for Fall 2022 is underway here in Montana. Archery season is in full swing, and many Montanans are taking to the field in hopes of harvesting dinner with a sharp stick and string. Soon even more Montanans will be carrying their rifles in search of food. The annual harvest of one of Montana's most cherished resources is what makes Montana great.
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort

Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
Montana: Win Your Luke Combs World Tour Tickets

The biggest name in country music just announced his 2023 World Tour, and Luke Combs is ready to make up for lost time with his fans on Saturday May 20th in Boise, ID. The Luke Combs World Tour makes 16 stops in the United States and Canada before embarking on a true tour of planet Earth, performing several times in Australia and many European cities including Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
Missoula's Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Wheat Montana

Regardless of economic circumstances, the whims of corporate CEOs and influencers, or even acts of God, you can always count on three things to happen in Montana earlier every year:. mentions of Black Friday in your email. Christmas decorations for sale. pumpkin spiced lattes returning to coffee menus. As for...
Some Western Montana River Fishing Restrictions Are Now Lifted

Given the policy to lift all restrictions on September 15, it's a small win, but a win all the same. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of today (Wednesday) lift fishing restrictions and closures on several rivers in western Montana have been lifted. And we can in part thank the unpleasant, smoky haze, not the as-yet-to-come cooler weather.
Out of this World: Montana to Host Mission Training for Space X

Life in 2022 really does feel like we are officially "in the future." How did you imagine "the future" might be when you were young? Talking face to face with someone on the phone? Yup, we got that. Self-driving cars? Yup, we got those too. Astronauts training to colonize Mars? Yup, that's happening now. And, some of that crucial training is happening right here in Big Sky Country.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,162 Cases, Seven New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 306,709 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,162 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,562 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,537,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,761...
Missoula Driver's Ed. Schools Have Speed Zones. What Limits?

Activity is buzzing around the schools as students rush to and from class. Buses maneuvering around pedestrians in crosswalks and parents dropping off children in long queues jumping back into traffic lanes of Missoula commuters. All that visual commotion can cause us to miss that little 5-sided school crossing sign that looks like a little building. Refresher course, it means a school is coming up. It also tells drivers that they are in a speed zone that has a limit that might be as low as 15 miles per hour.
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

