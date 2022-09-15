Not the US President’s Beast limo, but it was Queen Elizabeth II’s bespoke Bentley State Limousine that was the most expensive car in the world when it became a part of the royal fleet. Here’s what makes it special.

A soldier has described how she will wear the “ER” royal cypher for the last time when she participates in the Queen’s funeral procession.Trooper Tilly Bishop, a trumpeter from The Life Guards regiment, which is part of the Household Cavalry, said that she laid flowers in Windsor with her family after the death of the Queen.After visiting the Berkshire castle she said she had a “little bit of an emotional breakdown”.And she said she sometimes stumbles on the new words to the national anthem.Trooper Bishop, from Windsor, said she feels “honoured” to participate in the funeral but appreciates it will...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO