LaPointe RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of LaPointe

Sally LaPointe was in the mood for love this season, or rather, its never-ending complexities. For spring, the designer was inspired by the uptick in male customers, so she featured one donning her bold, sexy, fluid styles in the collection’s look book.

Spring also served as a sister to her directional, sexuality-driven resort lineup, while providing a departure in new hues like neon purple and green, tangerine, melon and sea green as well as an extended lineup of all-black, cool styles.

The look: Evocative, downtown cool.

Quote of note: “This was inspired by the never-ending complexities of love: about sharing, pairing, coupling while forcing myself to give elevated agility in each piece. We started to realize a lot of men are wearing our clothes, so I had the first male featured in my look book — I sprinkled him in in a few places. There are a few images with a girl and guy — shot in a church because it’s fitting for the idea of love. We’re not calling it menswear, but fluid. We just started to see on Instagram the coolest guys wearing our pieces.”

Key pieces: Pouffed organza crop tops and dresses; sexy, high-cut “Baywatch”-style jersey bodysuits, styled with signature tailoring (in silk, satin and wool) and metallic denim; a tangerine windbreaker and pants with feathered bandeau; knit jumpers with thematic heart motifs (adorable in bright pink, with matching stretch faux patent leather trousers); statement trousers with diamond and spoon feather embroideries.

The takeaway: Season after season, LaPointe hits the mark for her customers seeking cool glamour and bold sexuality from day to night.