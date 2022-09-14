ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

LaPointe RTW Spring 2023

By Emily Mercer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAvrJ_0hweivpJ00
LaPointe RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of LaPointe

Sally LaPointe was in the mood for love this season, or rather, its never-ending complexities. For spring, the designer was inspired by the uptick in male customers, so she featured one donning her bold, sexy, fluid styles in the collection’s look book.

Spring also served as a sister to her directional, sexuality-driven resort lineup, while providing a departure in new hues like neon purple and green, tangerine, melon and sea green as well as an extended lineup of all-black, cool styles.

The look: Evocative, downtown cool.

Quote of note: “This was inspired by the never-ending complexities of love: about sharing, pairing, coupling while forcing myself to give elevated agility in each piece. We started to realize a lot of men are wearing our clothes, so I had the first male featured in my look book — I sprinkled him in in a few places. There are a few images with a girl and guy — shot in a church because it’s fitting for the idea of love. We’re not calling it menswear, but fluid. We just started to see on Instagram the coolest guys wearing our pieces.”

Key pieces: Pouffed organza crop tops and dresses; sexy, high-cut “Baywatch”-style jersey bodysuits, styled with signature tailoring (in silk, satin and wool) and metallic denim; a tangerine windbreaker and pants with feathered bandeau; knit jumpers with thematic heart motifs (adorable in bright pink, with matching stretch faux patent leather trousers); statement trousers with diamond and spoon feather embroideries.

The takeaway: Season after season, LaPointe hits the mark for her customers seeking cool glamour and bold sexuality from day to night.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023

“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tibi RTW Spring 2023

Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s.  As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Jersey
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Bares Her Washboard Abs In An Edgy Crop Top—This Magazine Cover Is Wild!

Nicole Kidman just showed off not only her ultra-toned figure, but also her epic modeling skills in the September 2022 issue of The Perfect Magazine! The Big Little Lies star, 55, graced the cover of the mag’s latest installment, and while she rocked a number of eccentric and stunning high-fashion looks, our favorite involved a sultry, push-up denim crop top that helped flaunt her sculpted abs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts

Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Stepped Out Wearing TikTok’s Most Versatile Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Athleisure has been the talk of TikTok for a while now. From comfy, WFH lounge sets to athletic gear cute enough for both the office and the gym, TikTok has been on top of letting us know the latest trends. A piece of athleisure that has been blowing up recently is the tennis skirt. If you search #tenniskirt on TikTok you can see tons of outfits that look like they stepped right off the court and onto the runway.
TENNIS
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy