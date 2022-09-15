ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise mayor collecting support for passenger train service through southern Idaho to Salt Lake City

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF AND JOE PARRIS
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality.

“We’re working hard to bring folks together to make sure that we can be considered to have a train route from Boise to Salt Lake City,” McLean said.

Tuesday night at Boise City Council, the Mayor’s Office presented the support it has in its appeal to the Federal Rail Administration to get passenger rail service back to southern Idaho.

“We submitted a letter to the administration to consider the route, got the governor’s support,” McLean said. “Mayors from throughout this region, all the way over through southern Idaho and into eastern Idaho. And we have the support of the (congressional) delegation as well. So, really looking forward to doing all we can to compete for consideration for a connection to Salt Lake.”

There are certainly other ways to get from Boise to SLC. The Boise Airport offers at least five non-stop flights to and from SLC daily. Greyhound Bus also offers a couple of trip options daily for the thousands of people who travel between Utah’s capital and southern Idaho each year.

So, why is McLean’s administration pushing for this?

“We want to have as many opportunities for our residents to move from place to place as possible. We want to be able to connect our communities in the region, connect to the Air Force base in Mountain Home, connect to Pocatello, and then, of course, get to Salt Lake,” McLean said. “Think of all the students that move back and forth and the different opportunity this would provide folks to move more easily from one community to another.”

The idea is not new; there has been some chatter about getting Amtrak trains back to Boise for a number of years. The concept, though, was made more realistic in recent years with the Biden administration pledging significant investments into passenger rail service. McLean says Amtrak noticed recent community support in Idaho.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, we had about 40 or 50 folks here in the Depot meeting with Amtrak to discuss this. And what Amtrak said to me then was they hadn’t seen the level of community support that we were able to muster,” McLean said. “And that’s a great sign. And sure, we’re going to put our best foot forward, seek to have this route looked at so we can be connected to Salt Lake. And if it doesn’t work this time, we’re going to try, try again.”

It’s early in the process, but there is an interesting element Boise and other major cities in southwest Idaho already have to make the idea realistic.

“City of Boise owns this beautiful train station. And there will be opportunities if we have this round to invest with the Department of Transportation into making it ready for train travel again,” McLean said. “And we have the same opportunity. In Caldwell, where Caldwell owns the train station and in Nampa, it’s owned by a nonprofit. So already we’ve got great bones. We’ve got the track that runs through our city, the city owns, and then great partnership beyond to do all that we can to make this possible.”

Support for Amtrak in Caldwell

McLean wasn’t the only Treasure Valley mayor to voice support for a reinstitution for rail service in Idaho this week.

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner signed Resolution No. 315-22 to restore the Amtrak passenger rail service, known as the Pioneer Line, from Portland, Oregon, to Salt Lake City with a stop in Caldwell, according to a press release from the city.

The resolution states that the city’s call out for this line stems from much of rural America being “underserved by long-distance intercity passenger rail options.” The resolution also states that Amtrak’s recent service announcement and accompanying ConnectUs plan service map “fails to recognize that shortcoming and bring passenger rail service to long overlooked communities in much of rural America.”

The mayor and city council also called for a bipartisan congressional group to work toward restoring the passenger rail service in the region. They also called for U.S. Congress to pass legislation that formalizes the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Working Group and authorizes up to 10 such working groups modeled after the congressionally established Gulf Coast Working Group to create studies and plans for the restoration of service.

Comments / 5

Christine
3d ago

There was a passenger train years ago. I think it’s a good idea, that is about the only idea I would agree with the mayor.

Reply
4
Ahniah Selene-Summers
3d ago

we should use some of the Surplus to build a super train from Mountain Home to Ontario Oregon

Reply(1)
4
