Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
977rocks.com
Butler’s Swidzinski wins Golf Section title/Freeport Soccer remains perfect
–Butler’s Hunter Swidzinski won the WPIAL Section title with a round of 1-under 71 at Suncrest Golf Course. Three Butler golfers reached the WPIAL semi-final round. Joining Swidzinski is returning state qualifier Wyatt Kos who shot the cut score of 81 and Parker Worsley with an 80. The semi-final round will be held at Champions Lake Golf Course in Ligonier next Wednesday.
977rocks.com
Penn St. Extension Offering Online Program On Walkable Neighborhood
Penn State Extension is offering an online program later this week about the demand for “walkable” neighborhoods in response to changing demographics and the need for housing of different prices. A 75 minute webinar on “Missing Middle Housing” will begin at noon Wednesday. One of the...
977rocks.com
Portion Of Rt. 8 Will Remain Unpaved Through Winter
A milled portion of Route 8 in Penn Township will remain that way for the rest of the winter. A PennDOT spokesperson says that the stretch of highway in between Renfrew Road and Airport Road will not be paved until next year. That part of the highway has been milled...
977rocks.com
Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody
A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977rocks.com
Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development
Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
977rocks.com
Police Searching For Driver Who Damaged Emlenton Yard
Police are searching for more information on a crash that left property damaged in Emlenton. The accident happened early Saturday morning around 5:40 on Kerr Avenue at the intersection with College Street. Police say a white Chevrolet Cruze went off the road, hit an embankment, and took out three mailboxes.
977rocks.com
Five Dead In Mercer Co. House Fire
An investigation is ongoing following a fatal fire that left five people dead late last week in Delaware Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, a passerby called 911 just after midnight on Friday to report that a three-story farmhouse on District Road was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire...
977rocks.com
Local Organization to Host Event For Grandparents
A local organization is holding an event for grandparents raising grandchildren later this week in Butler. Case managers, social workers, agency leaders, and other caregivers of children are invited to attend Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street. Participants will have the chance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977rocks.com
Florida Man Pleads Guilty In Complex Healthcare Scheme
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to a multi-million scheme that defrauded Medicare and the now-defunct Ellwood City Medical Center. 58-year-old Daniel Hurt will now have to pay nearly $100 million in restitution and forfeit $30 million and his luxury boat for designing the complex fraud scheme. Charging documents say...
Comments / 0