Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota, Get Car Seats Checked For Free On Saturday
A shout out to us old farts that have never sat in a car seat. Shoot we barely wore seat belts, and when we did they sure didn't have shoulder straps! Just a strap across your lap that was sure to cut you in two upon impact. Mostly, we kids just slept in the back window to ensure we could achieve maximum missile potential.
Is It The Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In North Dakota?
The rules of the road are often ignored, but there are some things that may be a little unclear. Since the Queen's funeral has been in the headlines lately, the question of whether or not you're required to pull over for a funeral procession has come up quite a bit.
Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At
North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
WATCH A Devils Lake North Dakota Fish Story That’s Actually True
We all have either told or been told a fish tale before. Most are an exaggeration of the truth. That's what all fishermen do right? They lie. Most of the time it involves some additional inches added on to the true size. Sounds familiar right ladies?. Well, I ran across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store
Going grocery shopping is not always an enjoyable experience. For starters, there are people there... just kidding...sort of. But seriously, it's a lot of walking, a lot of bright florescent lights, a lot of spending money on not-fun things and so on and so forth. That's also not to mention having to load, unload, then put all of the groceries away when you're done shopping. Bleh.
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
The outdoor adventure website Thrillist recently came out with an article on "The Most Scenic Drives" in every state. More on that in a moment. I think we're a bit behind in the fall foliage department with our relatively warm August and September so far, but the cooler days are coming. It won't be long and those gold, orange, and red colors will dot the landscape.
Straight Out Of Yellowstone? Checkout This ND Ranch For Sale!
In the words of John Dutton, "You build something worth having, someone's gonna try to take it.” (Yellowstone, Season 2) For those die-hard fans or others with dollars burning a hole in their pockets, or simply one wanting to start their own dynasty... We found the ranch for you!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Fall Food
Fall is basically here. I know it doesn't technically start until the 22nd, but we're not going to listen to that negative energy. Fall is a fun and festive time. We have the foliage, Halloween, spiced candles, bonfires, flannel shirts, and so much more things to enjoy during the season.
Juul Labs Agrees To Begin Paying $6 Million To North Dakota
Here's the part where my grasp of the concept of e-cigarettes and vaping becomes a little cloudy. I'm sure there are nicotine-free vape options for either enjoyment or as a tobacco substitute. And I'm sure people will point out the obvious differences between a huge variety of "smoking" options. Many I'm also sure may contain no smoke at all.
Small Town Spotlight & ‘Howdy Do’ To This ND Town
Being from North Dakota we have many things in common that are of the "norm" to us born and raised but are often "new" to those becoming part of our "Way of Life" here in the Dakotas. One thing we've got is Dakota Pride, and it runs deep. Anamoose North...
Queen Elizbeth’s Special Connection With ND For Over 70 Years
One can be sure that there is a North Dakota native in our midst that has made sure to clear any schedules in order to watch the live coverage on September 19th, 2022 of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. Meet Park River, North Dakota native - Adel Hankey. This woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaking: The 4th ND Country Fest Artists Has Just Been Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Here Are Your Largest Fears And Biggest Phobias ND
You know the line... "I ain't afraid of No Ghost!" But let's be real... Deep down, we have all got something that will raise the hair on the arms, quickens the heart rate, or maybe sends chills down the spine. Studies upon studies have been performed and analyzed over the...
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Bold Winter Forecast For North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac came out recently with its prediction for the winter of 2023 for North Dakota. It wasn't pretty. You can read about that here. Now, The Old Farmer's Almanac is out with their 2023 winter forecast for North Dakota which is equally as grim. More on that in a moment.
Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated
On Monday, September 12th, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release saying a major bust had occurred when parole officers were doing a probation search. During the search, officers found nineteen firearms, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. Arrests. Two men were...
High Energy At Cowgirls For A Cure In North Dakota
This Weekend! Barrel Racers will be kicking up the dirt all for a Great Cause!. Barrel racers will be traveling from across North Dakota and beyond for the. Cowgirls for a Cure, a high-energy competition to benefit the Edith Sanford Breast initiative. cowgirls for a cure, breast cancer research, sanford...
Here’s North Dakota’s Top ‘Unique’ Fashion And Beauty Trend
We kind of march to the beat of our own drum in North Dakota, but when it comes to fashion and beauty, we try to stay on top of what's hot and in-style. StyleSeat.com put together a list of the top "Unique Fashion Trends in Each State;" here's what you need to know:
This College Was Just Named The #1 Party School In North Dakota
College is back in session all across North Dakota. Seems like only yesterday I was experiencing a "rush" week and all the parties that go with it. For those of you that don't know, "rush" week is when fraternities and sororities do their recruitment for the new school year. Although these rush weeks were supposed to be dry, they seldom were. At least back in my day, when I attended the University of North Dakota.
12 Fantastically Fun Activities North Dakotans Can Do This Fall
Summer is great, but it's almost over, so what can we do for fun this fall? I have ideas!. Pumpkin spiced drinks, boots, plaid, pretty leaves -- Fall is a great time of the year. That's not even to mention HALLOWEEN. Fall is easily my favorite season. If you're like me, and you're looking for fun Fall things to do, no worries, I've got you.
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0