Colorado State

Cool 98.7

North Dakota, Get Car Seats Checked For Free On Saturday

A shout out to us old farts that have never sat in a car seat. Shoot we barely wore seat belts, and when we did they sure didn't have shoulder straps! Just a strap across your lap that was sure to cut you in two upon impact. Mostly, we kids just slept in the back window to ensure we could achieve maximum missile potential.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At

North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cool 98.7

8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store

Going grocery shopping is not always an enjoyable experience. For starters, there are people there... just kidding...sort of. But seriously, it's a lot of walking, a lot of bright florescent lights, a lot of spending money on not-fun things and so on and so forth. That's also not to mention having to load, unload, then put all of the groceries away when you're done shopping. Bleh.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip

The outdoor adventure website Thrillist recently came out with an article on "The Most Scenic Drives" in every state. More on that in a moment. I think we're a bit behind in the fall foliage department with our relatively warm August and September so far, but the cooler days are coming. It won't be long and those gold, orange, and red colors will dot the landscape.
TRAVEL
Cool 98.7

Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Fall Food

Fall is basically here. I know it doesn't technically start until the 22nd, but we're not going to listen to that negative energy. Fall is a fun and festive time. We have the foliage, Halloween, spiced candles, bonfires, flannel shirts, and so much more things to enjoy during the season.
RECIPES
Cool 98.7

Juul Labs Agrees To Begin Paying $6 Million To North Dakota

Here's the part where my grasp of the concept of e-cigarettes and vaping becomes a little cloudy. I'm sure there are nicotine-free vape options for either enjoyment or as a tobacco substitute. And I'm sure people will point out the obvious differences between a huge variety of "smoking" options. Many I'm also sure may contain no smoke at all.
BUSINESS
Cool 98.7

Breaking: The 4th ND Country Fest Artists Has Just Been Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Here Are Your Largest Fears And Biggest Phobias ND

You know the line... "I ain't afraid of No Ghost!" But let's be real... Deep down, we have all got something that will raise the hair on the arms, quickens the heart rate, or maybe sends chills down the spine. Studies upon studies have been performed and analyzed over the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Cool 98.7

Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated

On Monday, September 12th, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release saying a major bust had occurred when parole officers were doing a probation search. During the search, officers found nineteen firearms, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. Arrests. Two men were...
DICKINSON, ND
Cool 98.7

High Energy At Cowgirls For A Cure In North Dakota

This Weekend! Barrel Racers will be kicking up the dirt all for a Great Cause!. Barrel racers will be traveling from across North Dakota and beyond for the. Cowgirls for a Cure, a high-energy competition to benefit the Edith Sanford Breast initiative. cowgirls for a cure, breast cancer research, sanford...
MENOKEN, ND
Cool 98.7

This College Was Just Named The #1 Party School In North Dakota

College is back in session all across North Dakota. Seems like only yesterday I was experiencing a "rush" week and all the parties that go with it. For those of you that don't know, "rush" week is when fraternities and sororities do their recruitment for the new school year. Although these rush weeks were supposed to be dry, they seldom were. At least back in my day, when I attended the University of North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

12 Fantastically Fun Activities North Dakotans Can Do This Fall

Summer is great, but it's almost over, so what can we do for fun this fall? I have ideas!. Pumpkin spiced drinks, boots, plaid, pretty leaves -- Fall is a great time of the year. That's not even to mention HALLOWEEN. Fall is easily my favorite season. If you're like me, and you're looking for fun Fall things to do, no worries, I've got you.
TRAVEL
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

