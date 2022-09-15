ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Outsider.com

PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era

Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
Autoweek.com

Ram Killing Off Popular 1500 EcoDiesel Ahead of EV Pickup Truck Debut

Ram will end production of the 1500 EcoDiesel in January 2023, as the automaker looks toward electrification. The engine offered impressive range and fuel economy, as well as plenty of torque, making it a popular choice for towing. Ram plans to offer a battery-electric version of the 1500 in 2024,...
TheStreet

Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
TheStreet

Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
theevreport.com

Volvo Trucks Begins Heavy Electric Truck Production

As the first global truck manufacturer to do so, Volvo Trucks is now starting series production of heavy electric, 44-ton trucks. Volvo Trucks is beginning series production of the electric versions of the company’s most important product range, its heavy-duty trucks: Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX. These trucks can operate at a total weight of 44 tons and the three models represent around two-thirds of the company’s sales.
theevreport.com

Yotta Energy Unveils Three New Products to Provide Full-Service, One-Stop Clean Energy Services for Commercial Buildings and E-mobility

AUSTIN, Texas – As the Inflation Reduction Act increases investments in and deployments of climate tech, Yotta Energy is debuting three new products that will not only propel the renewable energy industry forward by providing simplified solar, storage, and electric vehicle technologies but also position the company as a single, one-stop provider for clean energy services for commercial properties.
theevreport.com

Amazon, Rhenus to Test Battery-Electric eActros LongHaul for Real-World Operation

Focus on megawatt charging system (MCS) – Daimler Truck extensively involved in development of new charging standard. Stuttgart – Mercedes-Benz Trucks will begin real-world testing of its battery-electric heavy-duty long-distance truck at an early stage. Amazon and Rhenus will test the eActros LongHaul in real-world operations as early as 2023. The two companies have each signed a letter of intent with Mercedes-Benz Trucks. The logistics service provider Rhenus will use the e-truck in many different business areas in order to be able to gain as much experience as possible. To this end the vehicle will be tested, among other applications, in the transport of sea containers and with a tarpaulin trailer for its functionality and suitability for use in daily operations. The first prototypes of the electric truck are already undergoing intensive testing. The eActros LongHaul will also be tested on public roads this year. Series production is planned for 2024.
torquenews.com

Hummer EV Reservations Go Past 90,000 Mark, Confirms Strong Sales Momentum

GMC clearly knows it has a hit on its hands with the Hummer EV with the slick super truck recently making its digital debut in the Call of Duty franchise. But back in the real world, GMC revealed that all of this strong PR work and marketing has allowed Hummer to cross a key barrier in reservations.
insideevs.com

2024 Renault 5 EV Mule Spotted For The Very First Time

Renault is not afraid to play the history card and resurrect iconic designs from its past, and few of the automaker’s offerings are as well known around the world as the 5, known in the US as the Renault LeCar. The French automaker has now decided to revive the R5 name, as well as some of its most important design cues, and use them on its very important new electric city car.
theevreport.com

ZF and Freudenberg Announce Fuel Cell Drive Partnership

Agreement brings together ZF’s electric driveline leadership with Freudenberg’s fuel cell expertise to develop harmonized systems that seamlessly integrate fuel cells and electric drives. Friedrichshafen – ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has announced a joint development agreement with fuel cell and battery systems supplier, Freudenberg e-Power Systems....
Motor1.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Fights Off Bugatti Chiron In Close Drag Races

There isn’t a car today like the Bugatti Chiron. It’s expensive, powerful, and rare, and it represents the best of the internal combustion engine. A new DragTimes YouTube video puts the Bugatti in its place as it races the potent Tesla Model S Plaid. The 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16...
CARS

