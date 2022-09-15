Focus on megawatt charging system (MCS) – Daimler Truck extensively involved in development of new charging standard. Stuttgart – Mercedes-Benz Trucks will begin real-world testing of its battery-electric heavy-duty long-distance truck at an early stage. Amazon and Rhenus will test the eActros LongHaul in real-world operations as early as 2023. The two companies have each signed a letter of intent with Mercedes-Benz Trucks. The logistics service provider Rhenus will use the e-truck in many different business areas in order to be able to gain as much experience as possible. To this end the vehicle will be tested, among other applications, in the transport of sea containers and with a tarpaulin trailer for its functionality and suitability for use in daily operations. The first prototypes of the electric truck are already undergoing intensive testing. The eActros LongHaul will also be tested on public roads this year. Series production is planned for 2024.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO