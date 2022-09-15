Read full article on original website
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
Can Your Kid Handle Not Being a Winner?
Here's the Set-Up The radio station had its prize wheel set up at a table outside Spartan Stadium. At the beginning of our 3-hour live broadcast, we had a slew of prizes available for visitors to try to win. We offered a pair of tickets to that day's game, concert tickets, station T-shirts and totes, coasters marked with the station logo, and stress balls shaped like cows. There were spaces on the prize wheel marked for all of these prizes. There were four spaces marked for the stress ball cows. One of the spaces on the wheel was marked "Spin Again", and another was marked "Not a Winner" (we employed this strategy as a way to stretch out our giveaways to help them last longer amidst the growing crowd).
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio
There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
Michigan Man’s Daughter Blames Dad’s QAnon Obsession for Deadly Shootings
The daughter of an Oakland County man who fatally shot his wife and dog on Sunday blames his obsession with QAnon conspiracy theories for his rampage. Police shot and killed 53-year-old Igor Lanis after he allegedly killed his wife and dog in their Walled Lake home on Sunday (9/11). Another daughter, who was in the home at the time, was shot but not fatally wounded. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 am Sunday after the 25-year-old called 911 to report that she'd been shot by her father.
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
Michigan Man Who ‘Fell Down QAnon Rabbit Hole’ Fatally Shot After Killing Wife, Family Dog, Injuring Daughter
A 53-year-old Michigan man was killed by police over the weekend after he shot and killed his wife, the family dog, and injured one of his daughters. According to the Detroit News, a surviving daughter who was not home at the time of the attack, said her father, Igor Lanis, had been struggling with mental issues after getting sucked into conspiracy theories online.
Lansing Woman Claims to Find Poop in Subway Sandwich
A TikTok goes massively viral with claims of feces in the sandwich wrapper. A young Canadian woman named Kelsey Coyne, who is a student at Michigan State University, has taken to TikTok with a shocking allegation. Her 3 videos about the very unsettling find in her sandwich wrapper have been viewed over 3 million times in less than 5 days. It's important to note that these are claims made by a customer that has not been proven or disproved yet. The problem is, that nobody seems to be investigating the possible poop sandwich.
