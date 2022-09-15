Read full article on original website
Valorant Champions Bundle Nets Over $16 Million for Qualified Players
Valorant developer Riot Games announced in a Twitter post that over $16 million was raised for the qualified teams. The bundle features a Phantom skin, spray, butterfly knife, a player card, and a gun buddy.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication on Steam
Setting up two-factor authentication can be crucial to adding that extra layer of security to your account. Steam offers two-factor authentication via either email or their official mobile app to protect your account from potential hacking and being misused. If you have valuable items in your inventory or have lots...
Phone Arena
YouTube can now force users to watch as many as 10 ads in a roll
There are few things that can grind a user’s gears as much as an endless barrage of ads. Unfortunately, many free services rely on ad revenue and, by extension, bombard their users in order to make profits. YouTube even more so, with its controversial model of monetisation. But where...
ambcrypto.com
ETHW drops 67% in a day and ETHPoW’s servers have everything to do with it
Well, despite taking a huge blow, ETHPoW—the ETH network’s rival offshoot continued to believe in its ability. In fact, ETHPoW officially launched its mainnet on 16 September. This was followed by the team announcing the same on via social media. The release included key technical requirements and details....
The Verge
Snapchat for web is now available to everyone
Snapchat announced a new web app in July, marking the first time the platform was offered beyond mobile. Now, Snapchat says the web version — which was previously only available to paid subscribers — is open to all users. The expanded availability was announced today in a round-up...
10 Chrome Extensions to Transform Your SEO Game
Every few years, we change browsers, and our web usage evolves, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. The most recent switch to Google Chrome has had the greatest impact on daily web usage, owing to the incredible array of extensions. The browser is also light and stylish, with a variety of cool themes. Let’s take a look at some SEO chrome extensions. Google SEO Chrome Extensions, like Android Apps, are full of garbage with a few gold nuggets hidden amongst them.
PC Magazine
YouTube Irks Users by Displaying 5 to 10 Unskippable Ads in a Row
Have you been encountering way too many unskippable ads on YouTube? You're not alone. Oftentimes, YouTube only shows two ads before a video starts. But in recent weeks, some users on social media have reported seeing as many as five to eight or even 10 unskippable ads in a row.
protocol.com
Two former Googlers launched an app to keep you on foodtok forever
We’ve all stumbled on foodtok, or the side of TikTok inundated with recipes. But rather than hoping the algorithm keeps foodies there, two former Google leaders launched an app for watching food videos and buying the ingredients for those recipes right from the app. Former Google engineer François Chu...
AdWeek
BeReal Clone Feature TikTok Now Begins Testing
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). That ringing you hear is probably coming from the ears of the BeReal team, as the TikTok Now...
60% of Subscribers Admit to Gaming the System to Skip Paying for Services
60% of Subscribers Admit to Gaming the System to Skip Paying for Services. The pandemic accelerated the popularity of subscription-based pricing, and 23% of U.S. consumers now have at least one retail product subscription. However, amid a year characterized by inflation, our data reveals that the promotional benefits offered by...
