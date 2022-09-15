Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
miamilaker.com
Pets of Miami Lakes
Say hello to Maggie! She is a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix who has lived in the Lake Martha neighborhood with Marta Bermudez and Antonio Mendibur since July, when the couple moved to town. Maggie, 8, came to Miami Lakes from Coconut Grove in search of beautiful sunsets over the water,...
miamilaker.com
Police and firefighters honored at breakfast
The Miami Lakes Public Safety Committee held its annual breakfast to recognize police officers and firefighters who protect the town. The gathering on Aug. 20 was held at the Miami Lakes Hotel on Main. This year, Miami-Dade Police Officers Robert DeLeon and Arisbel Rivero received plaques for saving the life...
miamilaker.com
Miami Lakes Library Programs in September and October
The Miami-Dade County Library branch in Miami Lakes is offering the following online and in-person classes. Space is limited. In most cases, you must register in advance. Free 2022 Hurricane preparation guides are available at all branches. Homework Help & Tutoring Program -- In Person. Funded in part by The...
miamilaker.com
Scene Around Town: Miami Lakers’ Views
Maria Figueroa-Rodriguez photographed Graham Dairy Lake in Miami Lakes from her back porch in the Regatta Pointe community. “This particular view takes my breath away,” Figueroa-Rodriguez said of nights when the moon is full and its light reflects upon the water, as it did when she snapped the photo in June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamilaker.com
School board thanks state legislators
Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman of Miami Lakes and school board members recognized state legislators from Miami-Dade County with certificates of appreciation for their support of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ legislative priorities and related issues during the 2022 session in Tallahassee. Shown in the photo at...
miamilaker.com
St. Thomas University dedicates new scoreboard, athletic field with help from AutoNation
St. Thomas University on Aug. 24 celebrated its collaboration with AutoNation, which funded the school’s new scoreboard and turf athletic field that were unveiled that day. The massive 50-foot by 32-foot scoreboard and AutoNation Field will serve student athletes who compete on multiple teams: Football; women’s flag football; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s rugby and women’s lacrosse. The ceremony drew elected officials and 1,800 students were welcomed back to campus. The university in Miami Gardens draws students from diverse backgrounds, the school said. Nearly half of the freshman class are first-generation college students, and 70 percent are eligible for federal Pell grants for those with financial need.
