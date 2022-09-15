Every boot, every boot taking every stride, every step was in honor of a special someone who has served or is serving in the armed forces. Military service members joined civilians Saturday, taking to the Mickelson Trail and marking the 19th annual Black Hills Veterans March, honoring those who have served, those who have fallen, and those who continue to serve the United States military. More than 300 individuals banded together to participate in the event and whether they started in Edgemont, Dumont, or Rochford trailheads, everyone ended up in Deadwood Saturday afternoon for a celebration at the Event Center. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson.

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO