MOSQUITO FIRE THURSDAY UPDATE: Crews try to stop northern spread; 64,000 acres burned; containment remains 20%

Folsom fire victim passes away; injured first responders on the mend
A resident that was rescued from a burning Folsom garage Sunday morning has since passed away, reportedly due to injuries that occurred in the blaze. Records released from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Dale Wooldridge, who was as a resident of the home where the fire took place at 105 Gold Mine Court in Folsom.
MOSQUITO FIRE SUNDAY UPDATE: Containment increases to 34% as rain arrives
This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. As burned acreage approached 75,000, containment on the Mosquito Fired increased to 34 percent as firefighters overnight strengthened existing containment lines, notably “on the south and western flanks,” according to the Sunday morning incident report. Crews also monitored control lines on Deadwood Road because of pockets of heat below those lines.
Resident, pets rescued from burning Folsom garage
First responders from the Folsom Fire Department and the Folsom Police Department, with assistance from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District made a dramatic rescue from a structure fire in Folsom Sunday. At 4:48 a.m. units were dispatched to Gold Mine Court in the American River Canyon community for an initial report...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Burglary in evacuation area, objects thrown at vehicle
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 6. Corey Joseph Janic, 34, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
Suspect dies after hit and run, officer-involved shooting in Auburn
This story was update at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 in Auburn on Saturday ended a few minutes later when a California Highway Patrol officer shot a man who was armed with a knife near Applebee’s on Bell Road. It was the second...
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
Placer Supes receive update on efforts to optimize library services
The Placer County Library provided the Board of Supervisors with an update on the Library Services Study during the Sept. 13 meeting. The study examined the library’s current level of service within its nine locations, including the closed Applegate and Penryn libraries, and challenges such as the amount of funding, a gap in circulation compared to other communities and an all-hands-on-deck staffing approach.
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Emanuel "Mike" Camilleri, 84, a San Francisco native and a Loomis resident. He was an Army World War II veteran and a Navy Korean War veteran. He worked in the flooring business for more than 40 years. A memorial service is planned...
Foresthill football meets for the first time since Mosquito Fire evacuations
There were hugs, tears, laughs, and most importantly, normalcy Friday afternoon for the Foresthill High School football team. Players and coaches met after school at Placer’s LeFebvre Stadium for the first time since the Mosquito Fire began. “I wanted to get a feel for where everybody was at, and...
Register, license, tax
I was wandering through one of those local community chat things online wherein there was a post from a bike rider noting, somewhat ironically, that drivers in his neighborhood often run stop signs, causing him some distress. As you nine loyal readers can imagine, there were about 76 comments following...
Auburn Rotary to host annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday
The Auburn Rotary Club is preparing to host its annual Community BBQ fundraiser Saturday at Recreation Park. The party is the club’s biggest fundraiser, and event organizer Nancy Bender said the club hopes to raise $60,000 this year. Proceeds help support the community through programs such as scholarships, Acres of Hope, Scouts, Stand Up Placer, Boys & Girls Club, Youth Leadership and youth sports.
Regional government council previews long-range plan
Representatives from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) previewed their future plans in front of the Auburn City Council last week. SACOG is comprised of local government leaders from across the region, including Auburn, who work together to advance the goals of economic prosperity, connected communities and vibrant places. The group works with the six counties and 22 cities in the region to solve challenges that are too big for any single jurisdiction to tackle.
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Del Oro's Pinnick has coming-out party in homecoming win
Del Oro High School junior Caden Pinnick had a homecoming to remember Friday night, passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 thumping of Menlo-Atherton. Pinnick also had the ground game working, rushing for 46 and a score. Pinnick began the season splitting reps with Jake Hamilton but...
Our Town: Nick Ochoa leads Rhinos defense while playing with a heavy heart
Nick Ochoa is a junior lineman for the Twelve Bridges High School football team. He has had a solid season thus far for the Raging Rhinos. The fourth-leading tackler with 20 total tackles is currently leading in sacks with three while also causing a fumble. While those stats might not...
Commentary: Rites are rarely wrong
In the Baptist church where I grew up, Deacon Bob taught that rites and rituals were of Catholic origin and therefore had no place in the Baptist faith. As a chaplain, I can tell you rites are rarely wrong. Deacon Bob was wrong. Our Sunday service was full of rituals.
Our Town: JT Willis now the backup quarterback at Lewis and Clark College
Lincoln High Zebras 2021 football alumnus JT Willis is now a Pioneer playing at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon and has gone from leading the Zebras for two seasons to serving as the main backup quarterback for the Pioneers. Willis is in his second year with the team...
Bulldogs drop first matches of the season
Folsom High’s volleyball team won its first 11 matches, but since last Thursday, the Bulldogs have won four of eight matches, as they continue their Sierra Foothill League schedule this week. With an 11-0 record, the Bulldogs entered last Thursday’s league opener at Rocklin feeling confident, but it was...
A win Friday would do wonders for Eagles
Vista del Lago’s football team has lost more games than they’ve won so far this season, as they enter Friday’s Homecoming game against Capital Christian with a 2-3 record at the midpoint of the regular season. A win Friday against the Cougars would assuredly wipe those losses...
FLC volleyball team splits two matches
The Folsom Lake Classic Tournament No. 2 opened with West Valley (state ranked #21) taking on host Folsom Lake (state-ranked #17) on Friday afternoon. The closely-matched teams played a seesaw match, alternating set wins with the Falcons eventually coming out on top, 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-13). How close was this match? The total score of the five sets combined was 101-100 in favor of FLC. Both teams had stretches where they looked unbeatable and both had moments where they lacked confidence.
