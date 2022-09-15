Read full article on original website
Affinity Spaces plans Fall Welcome events
Working together across campus, the Affinity Spaces bring together students with shared identities. Come and meet staff and students from the Affinity Spaces-free meal provided. Welcome Brunch. @ the International House. Wednesday, Sept. 28th 11 AM-1 PM. Join Affinity Spaces staff and students for brunch and try a variety of...
Student Engagement Fair set for Friday in Warch
Student Engagement Fair is set for Friday, Sept. 16 in Warch Campus Center. The Student Engagement Fair encompasses both the Community Engagement Fair and the Student Organization Fair. The event is open to all student organizations and offers students the time to explore all the community engagement opportunities and student organizations that Lawrence has to offer.
Matriculation Convocation set for Friday
The annual Matriculation Convocation will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Memorial Chapel. It also will be available via YouTube. President Laurie Carter will deliver the address, Time to Shine. All students, faculty, and staff are invited. See the program and find a link to the YouTube stream here.
Virtual Tour photographer on campus Sept. 27-29
The Admissions and Communications offices are working with EAB and You Visit to create a new virtual tour on campus to launch later this term. A photographer will be on campus Sept. 27-29 taking photos of several campus locations. Jen England, director of visit experience/senior associate director of admissions, is the project manager and will reach out to folks directly responsible for areas where photos will be taken. If you have questions, please contact Jen directly at Jennifer.england@lawrence.edu.
Financial Aid, Registrar, and Student Accounts Office Grand Re-Opening
The Financial Aid, Registrar, and Student Accounts offices have moved to the 2nd floor of Chapman Hall. Students are invited to drop in to the Grand Re-Opening between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21. Learn what the offices can do for you, provide suggestions for a new office name, enter to win prizes, and enjoy some snacks. Prizes include school supply goodie bags, inkbox tattoos, and bookstore vouchers.
