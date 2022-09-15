Read full article on original website
Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
MLS・
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa edge Southampton
Jacob Ramsey fired Aston Villa to a vital 1-0 win over Southampton.The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th, level on points with their visitors, and eased any pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.The hosts built on their point against Manchester City with a workmanlike, if not fluid, display although, in reality, it did little to ease long-term fears of their direction in the Premier League.It was a forgettable game between two sides still searching for a consistent identity and the Saints slipped to a third defeat in four games to leave legitimate questions over the future of...
SB Nation
Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match
The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash
ARSENAL travel to Brentford this weekend aiming to bounce back from their Old Trafford humbling. The Gunners lost 3-1 at Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, and now face the Bees with England new boy Ivan Toney leading the line. On the decision to call-up Toney, England boss...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a feisty Wolves next as the Premier League is back!. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Venue: Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton , England. Time and Date: Saturday 17 September 2022, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants:...
Aston Villa vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
BBC
Football transfers: Skriniar, Jorginho, Walker, Lukaku, Diaby, Griezmann, Oblak
Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Sun) Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea star Jorginho next summer, when the 30-year-old Italy midfielder could be available on a free transfer. (Mirror) Manchester City will wait until after the World Cup...
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw
Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: The Cottagers will try to tighten their grip on a place in the top half of the Premier League table when they visit the City Ground on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). Marco Silva’s side has performed well above expectations through six...
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Bruno Lage nurtured Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva during his time at Benfica... now the Wolves boss must set up his team to stop them
Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the most difficult task in English football, yet at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he is up against. City's three Portuguese stars —defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva — are among the best players in the Premier League and have been at the heart of the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's team over recent seasons.
Arsenal boss Arteta rubbishes Ben White injury rumours and declares him FIT for Brentford clash after England snub
BEN WHITE has been declared FIT for Arsenal's trip to Brentford on Sunday by Mikel Arteta after he was snubbed in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad. It was rumoured that the 24-year-old was omitted from the Three Lions' Nations League matches against Italy and Germany due to injury. It is...
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Player ratings as substitute Son ends drought with hat-trick
Match report and player ratings from Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Leicester.
SB Nation
Everton Women Season Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back
Everton will look to feed off the feelgood factor running through the nation regarding women’s football as it looks to banish last season’s disappointments with a positive 2022/23 campaign. The England Women’s march to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 title over the summer has certainly made an impact in growing the game all the way down to the grassroots level, but the Blues will need to convert performances into results to fully capitalize on that.
UEFA・
