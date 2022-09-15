ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
The Independent

Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal

The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
The Independent

Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa edge Southampton

Jacob Ramsey fired Aston Villa to a vital 1-0 win over Southampton.The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th, level on points with their visitors, and eased any pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.The hosts built on their point against Manchester City with a workmanlike, if not fluid, display although, in reality, it did little to ease long-term fears of their direction in the Premier League.It was a forgettable game between two sides still searching for a consistent identity and the Saints slipped to a third defeat in four games to leave legitimate questions over the future of...
SB Nation

Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match

The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
#Manchester City
SB Nation

Manchester City v Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a feisty Wolves next as the Premier League is back!. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Venue: Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton , England. Time and Date: Saturday 17 September 2022, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants:...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Jacob Ramsey fired Aston Villa to a vital 1-0 win over Southampton.The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th, level on points with their visitors, and eased any pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.The hosts built on their point against Manchester City with a workmanlike, if not fluid, display although, in reality, it did little to ease long-term fears of their direction in the Premier League.It was a forgettable game between two sides still searching for a consistent identity and the Saints slipped to a third defeat in four games to leave legitimate questions over the future of boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.
SkySports

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
The Independent

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw

Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: The Cottagers will try to tighten their grip on a place in the top half of the Premier League table when they visit the City Ground on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). Marco Silva’s side has performed well above expectations through six...
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Daily Mail

Bruno Lage nurtured Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva during his time at Benfica... now the Wolves boss must set up his team to stop them

Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the most difficult task in English football, yet at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he is up against. City's three Portuguese stars —defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva — are among the best players in the Premier League and have been at the heart of the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's team over recent seasons.
SB Nation

Everton Women Season Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back

Everton will look to feed off the feelgood factor running through the nation regarding women’s football as it looks to banish last season’s disappointments with a positive 2022/23 campaign. The England Women’s march to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 title over the summer has certainly made an impact in growing the game all the way down to the grassroots level, but the Blues will need to convert performances into results to fully capitalize on that.
