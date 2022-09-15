(Estherville)--A Fairbank, Iowa man is in custody following a suspicious vehicle complaint this past weekend in Emmet County. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says shortly after 1:45 pm on Saturday a caller reported that there was a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Highway 9 east of Estherville and provided the license number of the motorcycle. Upon arrival in the area the motorcycle was not located.

EMMET COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO