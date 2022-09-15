Read full article on original website
lawrence.edu
Affinity Spaces plans Fall Welcome events
Working together across campus, the Affinity Spaces bring together students with shared identities. Come and meet staff and students from the Affinity Spaces-free meal provided. Welcome Brunch. @ the International House. Wednesday, Sept. 28th 11 AM-1 PM. Join Affinity Spaces staff and students for brunch and try a variety of...
seehafernews.com
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting
Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
lawrence.edu
Student Engagement Fair set for Friday in Warch
Student Engagement Fair is set for Friday, Sept. 16 in Warch Campus Center. The Student Engagement Fair encompasses both the Community Engagement Fair and the Student Organization Fair. The event is open to all student organizations and offers students the time to explore all the community engagement opportunities and student organizations that Lawrence has to offer.
wearegreenbay.com
Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
lawrence.edu
Financial Aid, Registrar, and Student Accounts Office Grand Re-Opening
The Financial Aid, Registrar, and Student Accounts offices have moved to the 2nd floor of Chapman Hall. Students are invited to drop in to the Grand Re-Opening between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21. Learn what the offices can do for you, provide suggestions for a new office name, enter to win prizes, and enjoy some snacks. Prizes include school supply goodie bags, inkbox tattoos, and bookstore vouchers.
Enjoy Luxury by the Lake at Family-Friendly Blue Harbor Resort
Blue Harbor Resort offers luxury on the lake, not far from home. The resort is located in Sheboygan, Wisconsin overlooking Lake Michigan, a few minutes from downtown Sheboygan. The resort is a 2.5 hour drive from Rockford, Illinois. *Disclaimer: Our stay at Blue Harbor Resort was sponsored. Our opinions are...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%
The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
lawrence.edu
WELLU massages available
Wellness Services is pleased to offer subsidized full-body therapeutic massage services for fall term. Appointments are available for 50 minutes and cost $25 on campus and $27 at the YMCA. Massages are available for all students and employees. You must sign up to be eligible for the discounted price. E-mail...
wxerfm.com
City of Sheboygan Launches New App for Easier access to Request City Services, Report Issues, and Ask Questions
Announced on September 8, 2022, the City of Sheboygan revealed a new app that create a new avenue for citizens to request city services, report issues, and ask questions. The app, called “Sheboygan, WI” will also give citizens contact information for elected officials, links to city social media platforms, parks and facilities, business directory, animal and pet information, Route Shout and transportation resources courtesy of Shoreline Metro.
pleasantviewrealty.com
517 South 15th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Close to parks, school, shopping, gym, and mini marts. Nicely located with easy access to Business 42 and Taylor Drive. This home offers a 2 car garage, off street parking for at least 4 cars, a front porch and patio, newer siding, windows, furnace, A/C , and roof. Check under Documents tab for buyer fact sheet for dates. Large eat-in kitchen, big pantry, formal dining/living room, den, and huge bath with a 6 x 3 room that could be a 1st floor laundry. Upstairs has a huge primary bedroom with ”His n Her” closets, a second good sized bedroom, and a smaller den listed as the 3rd bedroom. For the person that loves to decorate, this is perfect for you. Basement has a full egress window. Huge walk-in attic. Still has knob and tube wiring. Home is being sold ”As Is”.
wnmufm.org
Green Bay steambarge makes WI Register of Historic Places
MARINETTE, WI— The Wisconsin Historical Society has listed a shipwreck in Green Bay on its Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff is located in 10 to 15 feet of water near Marinette. It was added to the register for its archeological significance as a steambarge. The Neff...
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
wearegreenbay.com
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Lauren Helmbrecht, the newest member of Local 5 Live sports
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gives viewers an introduction to the newest member of Local 5 Sports. We get to know Lauren Helmbrecht, catch her debut tonight on Green Bay Nation, right here on Local 5 at 6:30 pm.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
Green Bay business owner pitches free parking for service industry employees
If you work downtown and are in the service industry, you could still be on a tight budget. But, service employees downtown making $15 an hour or less could be getting a free alternative.
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health Pain Management offers new treatment for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
(WFRV) – It’s a condition that affects more than one million people for year. Dr. Amy Yeatman from Bellin Health Pain Management is the first in the area to offer minimally invasive lumbar decompression or ‘mild’. Dr. Yeatman tells Local 5 Live viewers more about Lumbar...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church break-in caught on camera
A rainstorm caused flood damage during roof repairs, requiring the replacement of flooring, which exposed asbestos. A security camera image during the burglary was shared on social media. Updated: 1 hour ago. Political analysis of this poll and a big change in the Senate race less than 2 months before...
