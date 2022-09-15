Read full article on original website
lawrence.edu
Matriculation Convocation set for Friday
The annual Matriculation Convocation will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Memorial Chapel. It also will be available via YouTube. President Laurie Carter will deliver the address, Time to Shine. All students, faculty, and staff are invited. See the program and find a link to the YouTube stream here.
lawrence.edu
Financial Aid, Registrar, and Student Accounts Office Grand Re-Opening
The Financial Aid, Registrar, and Student Accounts offices have moved to the 2nd floor of Chapman Hall. Students are invited to drop in to the Grand Re-Opening between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21. Learn what the offices can do for you, provide suggestions for a new office name, enter to win prizes, and enjoy some snacks. Prizes include school supply goodie bags, inkbox tattoos, and bookstore vouchers.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for ‘exemplary achievement’
(WFRV) – On Friday, 297 schools across the country were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, eight of which are in Wisconsin. The schools honored with this recognition serve as models of exemplary teaching and learning. They also get to fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag outside of their respective building.
spectrumnews1.com
Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition
WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
lawrence.edu
WELLU massages available
Wellness Services is pleased to offer subsidized full-body therapeutic massage services for fall term. Appointments are available for 50 minutes and cost $25 on campus and $27 at the YMCA. Massages are available for all students and employees. You must sign up to be eligible for the discounted price. E-mail...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%
The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
lawrence.edu
Virtual Tour photographer on campus Sept. 27-29
The Admissions and Communications offices are working with EAB and You Visit to create a new virtual tour on campus to launch later this term. A photographer will be on campus Sept. 27-29 taking photos of several campus locations. Jen England, director of visit experience/senior associate director of admissions, is the project manager and will reach out to folks directly responsible for areas where photos will be taken. If you have questions, please contact Jen directly at Jennifer.england@lawrence.edu.
wearegreenbay.com
Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
lawrence.edu
Office Hours with President Carter
President Laurie A. Carter is offering office hours to students throughout the 2022-23 academic year. Office hours are held on the dates below from 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. in the President’s office. To schedule a time, please reach out to Andrea Thorsbakken at andrea.thorsbakken@lawrence.edu or 920-832-6525. FALL TERMWINTER TERMSPRING...
WNCY
Extra Police Presence For Fox Valley Schools
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There will be extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School and Appleton West High School after the schools were among those that received a social media threat. The threat seen by many on social media, did not directly target Oshkosh or Appleton West high...
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh Police Department uses social media as crime prevention tool
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When it comes to crime prevention, Oshkosh police officer Kate Mann knows how to reach a large audience through social media. The departments Facebook page has over 34,000 followers. For the past five years, she posts a nightly reminder called the 9 p.m. routine. “What that...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family finds healing through Children’s Wisconsin grief services
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Losing a loved one is never easy. That’s why Children’s Wisconsin offers grief counseling to families. It’s an initiative that aims to make families healthy in all aspects of life, including their mental health. For one Wauwatosa family, these services have helped them...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
wnmufm.org
Green Bay steambarge makes WI Register of Historic Places
MARINETTE, WI— The Wisconsin Historical Society has listed a shipwreck in Green Bay on its Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff is located in 10 to 15 feet of water near Marinette. It was added to the register for its archeological significance as a steambarge. The Neff...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
wearegreenbay.com
Looking for a ‘Gouda’ career? Sargento Foods hiring truck drivers
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sargento Foods hosted a 3-day, 5-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week while stopping in Fond du Lac and Appleton on September 15. Sargento Foods held on-the-spot interviews for second and third-shift production, CDL drivers, and maintenance technicians. The hiring event featured...
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
