Premier League

The Independent

Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal

The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
The Independent

Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa edge Southampton

Jacob Ramsey fired Aston Villa to a vital 1-0 win over Southampton.The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th, level on points with their visitors, and eased any pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.The hosts built on their point against Manchester City with a workmanlike, if not fluid, display although, in reality, it did little to ease long-term fears of their direction in the Premier League.It was a forgettable game between two sides still searching for a consistent identity and the Saints slipped to a third defeat in four games to leave legitimate questions over the future of...
The Independent

Steve Cooper bemoans ‘self-inflicted’ issues after Forest beaten by Fulham

Steve Cooper feels Nottingham Forest’s problems are “self-inflicted” after familiar failings led to a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the City Ground.A fortnight after squandering a two-goal lead against Bournemouth to lose 3-2, Forest went ahead early on through Taiwo Awoniyi against the Cottagers but then conceded three times in a breathless six-minute window.Tosin Adarabioyo levelled after 54 minutes before Joao Palhinha’s terrific strike put them ahead, while Harrison Reed’s first goal for Fulham meant Lewis O’Brien’s effort was a mere consolation for Forest.Cooper said: “It’s self-inflicted again. We should look no further than at ourselves. What we’re not doing...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
The Independent

Steve Cooper accepts new-look Forest need to pick up points as they develop

Steve Cooper feels a new-look Nottingham Forest need time to build some cohesiveness but accepts they must find ways of upping their points tally.After gaining promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, Forest have made 22 summer signings, with Jesse Lingard and Morgan Gibbs-White among the high-profile arrivals.But a fortnight on from squandering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth, it was a case of familiar failings at the City Ground on Friday night as Forest went 1-0 up against Fulham before being defeated 3-2.Cooper acknowledges their shortcomings but recognises time is not on their...
BBC

Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss

Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
Daily Mail

Bournemouth interim Gary O'Neil remains in the dark over his and the club's managerial future as he reveals he has 'no idea what is happening' following impressive Newcastle draw

Bournemouth interim manager Gary O'Neil has revealed he has 'no idea' over the club's decision on who their next head coach will be. O'Neil took on the job on an initial temporary basis after Scott Parker was dismissed having called out the club's strategy in the transfer market following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.
Daily Mail

'I am someone who needs challenges': Neal Maupay is convinced Everton 'have everything' they need to get 'back on track'... as the Toffees' summer signing reveals he left Brighton for 'something new'

While other players stretch, chatter, listen to music or flick through the match programme, Everton striker Neal Maupay will have his head in a book before Sunday’s kick off against West Ham. His current read is a French study on psychology translated as “The five wounds that prevent you...
