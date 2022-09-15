Read full article on original website
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa edge Southampton
Jacob Ramsey fired Aston Villa to a vital 1-0 win over Southampton.The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th, level on points with their visitors, and eased any pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.The hosts built on their point against Manchester City with a workmanlike, if not fluid, display although, in reality, it did little to ease long-term fears of their direction in the Premier League.It was a forgettable game between two sides still searching for a consistent identity and the Saints slipped to a third defeat in four games to leave legitimate questions over the future of...
Harrison Reed completes Fulham’s six-minute goal-rush as Forest’s woes go on
This was like the EFL Championship on steroids. Last year’s second-tier champions Fulham deserved their victory over the playoff winners, Nottingham Forest, after a three-goal burst in six second-half minutes. Forest lost a fourth successive Premier League game on the night Premier League football returned after the Queen’s death.
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Use His Best Team Vs FC Sheriff
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Erik Ten Hag should field his best team against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League after losing to Real Sociedad in the first game.
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
Steve Cooper bemoans ‘self-inflicted’ issues after Forest beaten by Fulham
Steve Cooper feels Nottingham Forest’s problems are “self-inflicted” after familiar failings led to a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the City Ground.A fortnight after squandering a two-goal lead against Bournemouth to lose 3-2, Forest went ahead early on through Taiwo Awoniyi against the Cottagers but then conceded three times in a breathless six-minute window.Tosin Adarabioyo levelled after 54 minutes before Joao Palhinha’s terrific strike put them ahead, while Harrison Reed’s first goal for Fulham meant Lewis O’Brien’s effort was a mere consolation for Forest.Cooper said: “It’s self-inflicted again. We should look no further than at ourselves. What we’re not doing...
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
Brighton in talks with ‘ideal replacement’ Roberto de Zerbi to take over from Chelsea boss Graham Potter
ROBERTO DE ZERBI is allegedly in discussions with Brighton to become their new manager. The Italian, 43, is currently out of work after leaving Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer. Now a fresh report has claimed that he could soon be back in the dug-out in the Premier League.
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
Steve Cooper accepts new-look Forest need to pick up points as they develop
Steve Cooper feels a new-look Nottingham Forest need time to build some cohesiveness but accepts they must find ways of upping their points tally.After gaining promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, Forest have made 22 summer signings, with Jesse Lingard and Morgan Gibbs-White among the high-profile arrivals.But a fortnight on from squandering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth, it was a case of familiar failings at the City Ground on Friday night as Forest went 1-0 up against Fulham before being defeated 3-2.Cooper acknowledges their shortcomings but recognises time is not on their...
BBC
Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss
Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
Bournemouth interim Gary O'Neil remains in the dark over his and the club's managerial future as he reveals he has 'no idea what is happening' following impressive Newcastle draw
Bournemouth interim manager Gary O'Neil has revealed he has 'no idea' over the club's decision on who their next head coach will be. O'Neil took on the job on an initial temporary basis after Scott Parker was dismissed having called out the club's strategy in the transfer market following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.
Chelsea along with Man City and Liverpool in transfer race for Linfield’s Northern Ireland teenager Cole Brannigan
MANCHESTER CITY face competition from Liverpool in a bid to sign Northern Ireland Under-16 international Cole Brannigan. Chelsea and Leeds are also keen on the Linfield teenager. The Blues have a reputation for bringing young players through and putting them into their first team. Reece James, Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah,...
'I am someone who needs challenges': Neal Maupay is convinced Everton 'have everything' they need to get 'back on track'... as the Toffees' summer signing reveals he left Brighton for 'something new'
While other players stretch, chatter, listen to music or flick through the match programme, Everton striker Neal Maupay will have his head in a book before Sunday’s kick off against West Ham. His current read is a French study on psychology translated as “The five wounds that prevent you...
Chelsea Beat Brighton 2-1 In A Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly
Chelsea defeated Brighton at the Amex Stadium in a behind closed door match on Saturday.
