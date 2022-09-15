Read full article on original website
Related
lawrence.edu
Student Engagement Fair set for Friday in Warch
Student Engagement Fair is set for Friday, Sept. 16 in Warch Campus Center. The Student Engagement Fair encompasses both the Community Engagement Fair and the Student Organization Fair. The event is open to all student organizations and offers students the time to explore all the community engagement opportunities and student organizations that Lawrence has to offer.
lawrence.edu
Matriculation Convocation set for Friday
The annual Matriculation Convocation will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Memorial Chapel. It also will be available via YouTube. President Laurie Carter will deliver the address, Time to Shine. All students, faculty, and staff are invited. See the program and find a link to the YouTube stream here.
lawrence.edu
WELLU massages available
Wellness Services is pleased to offer subsidized full-body therapeutic massage services for fall term. Appointments are available for 50 minutes and cost $25 on campus and $27 at the YMCA. Massages are available for all students and employees. You must sign up to be eligible for the discounted price. E-mail...
lawrence.edu
Virtual Tour photographer on campus Sept. 27-29
The Admissions and Communications offices are working with EAB and You Visit to create a new virtual tour on campus to launch later this term. A photographer will be on campus Sept. 27-29 taking photos of several campus locations. Jen England, director of visit experience/senior associate director of admissions, is the project manager and will reach out to folks directly responsible for areas where photos will be taken. If you have questions, please contact Jen directly at Jennifer.england@lawrence.edu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrence.edu
Office Hours with President Carter
President Laurie A. Carter is offering office hours to students throughout the 2022-23 academic year. Office hours are held on the dates below from 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. in the President’s office. To schedule a time, please reach out to Andrea Thorsbakken at andrea.thorsbakken@lawrence.edu or 920-832-6525. FALL TERMWINTER TERMSPRING...
wearegreenbay.com
Looking for a ‘Gouda’ career? Sargento Foods hiring truck drivers
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sargento Foods hosted a 3-day, 5-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week while stopping in Fond du Lac and Appleton on September 15. Sargento Foods held on-the-spot interviews for second and third-shift production, CDL drivers, and maintenance technicians. The hiring event featured...
lawrence.edu
Financial Aid, Registrar, and Student Accounts Office Grand Re-Opening
The Financial Aid, Registrar, and Student Accounts offices have moved to the 2nd floor of Chapman Hall. Students are invited to drop in to the Grand Re-Opening between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21. Learn what the offices can do for you, provide suggestions for a new office name, enter to win prizes, and enjoy some snacks. Prizes include school supply goodie bags, inkbox tattoos, and bookstore vouchers.
wearegreenbay.com
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
seehafernews.com
Two Fox Valley Schools Call for Extra Police Presence Following Social Media Threat
Two high schools in the Fox Valley area had some extra police officers on hand yesterday after a threat was made on social media. The officers were posted outside of Oshkosh West and Appleton West High Schools after a yet unnamed individual told “West to be ready” on an unspecified social media service.
Green Bay business owner pitches free parking for service industry employees
If you work downtown and are in the service industry, you could still be on a tight budget. But, service employees downtown making $15 an hour or less could be getting a free alternative.
Fox11online.com
Menasha roundabouts on Racine Street to open, new bridge still closed
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Drivers still won't be able to cross the Fox River, but the roundabouts at the ends of the Racine Street Bridge are set to open Thursday evening. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the roundabouts at Main Street in downtown Menasha and Ahnaip Street on Doty Island will open after 5 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw14online.com
Neenah's Shattuck Stadium to host final football game after 90 years
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Next week will be the last time a Neenah stadium will host a football game after 90 years. Shattuck Middle School is set to close following the 2022-2023 school year as the new Neenah High School opens next fall. Tuesday’s final games against Kimberly at Shattuck Stadium...
Expert weighs in on why DeSantis is campaigning for Michels
MADISON, Wis. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made news this week for sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, will campaign in Green Bay Sunday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. That will mark the second time a national figure has campaigned for Michels, who was...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
wwisradio.com
Three US Coast Guard Stations Along Lake Michigan to be Repaired
(Sheboygan, WI) — Money from the federal government will pay for rebuilding three damaged U-S Coast Guard stations along Lake Michigan. Stations in Sturgeon Bay, Kenosha, and Sheboygan will each receive 40-million dollars from Washington. Two of the stations were heavily damaged by flooding in 2019. The Coast Guard had to move its operations offsite. U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin joined two other senators supporting the legislation to authorize funding for the work this year and next year.
wearegreenbay.com
New Franken-based company sued by EEOC over claim of retaliation
NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A company headquartered in Brown County is getting sued over the alleged retaliation firing of a female employee. The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Dental Health Products (DHP), violated federal law. DHP is headquartered in New Franken. The alleged violation...
wtaq.com
Judge Issues Ruling on Crime Scene Photos in 22 Year Old Murder
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge said Thursday the crime scene photos provided to convicted Kenneth Hudson are the only versions of the images he is going to get. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, 19, while she was jogging in a Kaukauna park. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions — usually focusing on claims he was framed — and all have failed.
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
Comments / 0