The Admissions and Communications offices are working with EAB and You Visit to create a new virtual tour on campus to launch later this term. A photographer will be on campus Sept. 27-29 taking photos of several campus locations. Jen England, director of visit experience/senior associate director of admissions, is the project manager and will reach out to folks directly responsible for areas where photos will be taken. If you have questions, please contact Jen directly at Jennifer.england@lawrence.edu.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO