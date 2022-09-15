ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

Land Purchase Approved for Magic Valley Research Dairy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The University of Idaho can move forward with the purchase of land that will serve as the center for a research dairy in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) made up of the governor and other state elected officials, gave the University of Idaho (UI) the go-ahead to purchase land near Rupert for the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The approval will allow UI to purchase 638 million acres for the experimental and research dairy which will include funding for a state-of-the-art milking barn and hold up to 2,000 dairy cows. “Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said U of I President C. Scott Green in a prepared statement. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.” President Green added that the CAFE will be eligible for grant funding for research. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, funds from the sale of the onld Agricultural College endowment land near Caldwell, $23,250,000, will be used to purchase the land in the Magic Valley. The CAFE has already received upwards of $8.5 million in donations from the industry.
Idaho’s Premier French Fries Discovered in Hansen

Look closely at the fries in the picture above. From the T and T Café in Hansen. What you're seeing is about as close to perfection as you'll ever get with our Famous Potatoes! It's the seasoning and the perfect timing in the fryer. Timing is a skill. I worked the fries at a booth during the Twin Falls County Fair. It means I'm a novice. From what you see above, nothing in southern Idaho can approach the taste and the texture.
Hansen Bridge Blocked

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
5 Reasons Why You’re Ranting and Raving Wrong in the Magic Valley

Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
81-year-old Man on Bicycle Struck Near Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Hansen man was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, the man was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Overland Road, just east of Hansen, by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The bicycle and pickup had been headed in the same direction. The crash is still under investigation.
