Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
England squad: Ivan Toney late 'bolter', Harry Maguire lucky to keep place
Gareth Southgate's final England squad before he names the players travelling to the World Cup is mixture of trademark loyalty and the chance for Brentford's Ivan Toney to become a late 'bolter' for Qatar. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, in particular, will be grateful for Southgate's faith after being marginalised...
Leicester City’s James Maddison Left Out of England Squad Yet Again
Gareth Southgate named his squad for England’s matches in the Nation’s League and once again failed to find room for Leicester City’s James Maddison. The Three Lions squad that will face Italy and Germany will consist of 3 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 8 strikers. Southgate also omitted James Justin, who was in the previous squad.
Wolves' Raul Jimenez to miss Mexico friendlies due to groin injury
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez hasn't recovered from a groin injury and won't be available to play against Manchester City on Saturday. The Mexico international has been slowed by injuries this season though he was included Thursday in his national team's squad for World Cup warm-up matches this month in California.
Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash
ARSENAL travel to Brentford this weekend aiming to bounce back from their Old Trafford humbling. The Gunners lost 3-1 at Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, and now face the Bees with England new boy Ivan Toney leading the line. On the decision to call-up Toney, England boss...
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
Man United ratings: 6/10 Ronaldo, 7/10 Sancho make good on strong showing in Europa League
Manchester United secured their first win of their 2022-23 Europa League campaign as they enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium. The visitors didn't take long to open the scoring as Christian Eriksen cut through Sheriff's midfield to find Jadon Sancho, whose finish was impressive after cutting back onto his left foot.
Fulham’s 3 goals in 6 minutes trump Forest 3-2 in EPL
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Fulham scored three goals in a six-minute passage of play to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Friday in an entertaining match between teams having contrasting fortunes since promotion to the English Premier League. Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed scored in a whirlwind spell...
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw
Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
Thomas Frank urges Ivan Toney to impress Gareth Southgate as a player before a leader
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Ivan Toney wants to become a big presence in the England dressing room after receiving his first Three Lions call-up, but that the striker should focus on impressing Gareth Southgate on the pitch first.
Analysis: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United's revival following a poor start to the season was brought to a halt by Real Sociedad last week, but the side got back to winning ways with a professional job against Sheriff. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role. The 37-year-old had not scored in his previous...
Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC
Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of
